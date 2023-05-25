Kate Middleton Is Pretty In Pink Suit While Visiting London Museum: Photos

The Princess of Wales looked incredible in her chic Alexander McQueen outfit as she arrived at London’s Foundling Museum.

Reading Time: 2 minute
May 25, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine, Princess of Wales , Patron of the Foundling Museum, visits the Museum in London to meet those with experience of the care system. Pictured: Catherine,Princess of Wales Ref: SPL7549933 250523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to Anna Freud, London, UK - 18 May 2023 The Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, will visit the charity's London home on Thursday 18th May. Anna Freud brings together research, clinical expertise, and training to build the mental wellbeing of future generations. Building on 70 years' experience, they turn research into practice to give more children and young people the help they need, when they need it. At Anna Freud, neuroscientists and practitioners in mental health, social care and education work together with children and young people to transform mental health for children, young people and their families.
Image Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews

Kate Middleton proved worthy of her fashion icon status as she dared to impress in a gorgeous pale pink suit at London’s Foundling Museum on Thursday, May 25. The Princess of Wales, 41, stole the spotlight in the Alexander McQueen ensemble, which she paired with a matching shirt underneath and a pair of white heels. With her signature chestnut locks left long and loose and a just a bit of blush, the royal stunner let her natural beauty take center stage.

Kate Middleton rocks a pink suit at London’s Foundling Museum in May 2023. (Zak Hussein / SplashNews)

The pink perfection outfit, which included a snazzy pearl-buckled belt, comes after Kate surprised her fans by making a cameo for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final on May 13. The beauty showed off her musical talents on the piano by playing Ukraine’s winning entry from last year’s competition, Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania.” In honor of the war-torn country’s flag, Kate stunned in a cobalt blue gown, as seen on her and her husband Prince William’s official Instagram account, where they shared a clip of the magical performance.

“A #Eurovision surprise,” the royal couple captioned the ten-second instrumental performance, which was filmed earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen ensemble for the event. (Zak Hussein / SplashNews)

The heartwarming clip from Kate came a day after Buckingham Palace released a behind-the-scenes video of King Charles’ coronation, a week after the grand event. She, William and their three kids were featured heavily in it, with Princess Charlotte, 8, & Prince Louis, 5, spotted getting ready for their grandfather’s big day.

Of course, Kate’s fashion was on point for the royal extravaganza, including the coronation concert. Following her exquisite ensemble for the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales was a breath of fresh air at the show, where the likes of Katy PerryLionel RichieAndrea Bocelli and more performed in celebration of King Charles taking over the British throne.

