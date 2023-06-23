Katy Perry Reveals Where Her ‘Sobriety Pact’ With Orlando Bloom Stands After 3 Months Without Drinking

The 'Teenage Dream' popstar admitted to starting the 'pact' to not drink with her fiance as he focused on a new movie in London.

June 23, 2023
katy perry, orlando bloom
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a great experience starting a sobriety pact together! The “Dark Horse” singer, 38, opened up about finding a “reset” and how she was happy to not drink for a bit in a new interview with Peoplepublished on Wednesday, June 21. She admitted that she’s been enjoying “finding balance” through her and Orlando’s pact.

Katy revealed that while she doesn’t “really” drink on weeknights, she admitted that “on the weekend I’ll indulge a little bit.” Still, she said that enjoyed finding a middle ground.  “For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

Katy opened up about how the sober pact was a nice ‘reset’ for her and Orlando. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The “California Gurls” popstar said that they started the pact because Orlando, 46, was going to be throwing himself into his work, and Katy wanted to show solidarity with him. “We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” she said. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

Katy first revealed that she and Orlando had made a sober pact in March. She announced that she was five weeks sober while at a cocktail event with her fellow American Idol judges in New York City. She previously opened up about striking a similar balance in a January 2022 interview with People“On a weekday, having a couple [of alcoholic drinks] will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I’m not working, et cetera,” she said.

