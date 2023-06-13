Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry Gets ‘Picked On’ By ‘American Idol’ Viewers As He Defends Her From Backlash

While attending the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest on Jun. 12, American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, 46, came to his co-judge, Katy Perry‘s defense while chatting with Fox News. “Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show,” the country star said of the 38-year-old. “You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke or go for a fun moment.”



Prior to that, Luke said that the fans often come down “too hard” on Katy. “Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career,” he said. “We all get it.… I mean we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We’re not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.” The “Play It Again” hitmaker then added that he believes that the show’s judges often “get set up” for fans to be “vocal” with their opinions on them. “I think we get set up,” Luke went on. “As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.”

Despite the ridicule that they get from viewers, the 46-year-old made sure to express that he and his co-judges give the show their all. “My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can,” the father-of-five shared. Luke also explained that no matter what they choose to say on the show, they are gambling whether fans will enjoy it or not. “Sometimes, you just gotta say stuff and when you roll the dice on TV like that, however it gets perceived… It may be my year, next year,” he said, before adding that they are “conditioned” and “calloused” to fan’s criticism.

Before the interview ended, Katy’s friend and co-judge expressed that he admires her for dealing with public criticism over her 15-year career. “It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career,” he concluded. Last month, the “Firework” songstress turned heads during the Season 21 finale in a sizzling hot sheer cut-out orange dress. The brunette beauty completed the look with a long sequined skirt and matching orange heels.

Katy took to Instagram to show off her finale dress and wrote a cheeky caption for her 201 million followers. “orange u glad it was a great #idolfinale?”, she joked, along with an orange emoji. Her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 46, was one of the first to comment, however, he only left a cute orange emoji along with a flame emoji. Her fans, of course, went wild in the comments over the starlet’s look. “The day stopped for a few minutes and i needed to catch my breath when I saw you,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Serve after serve after serve. They just keep coming.” The mother-of-one joined American Idol in 2017 and has since been a dedicated judge.