Katy Perry Admits She’s Ready for More Kids with Orlando Bloom: ‘I’m a Planner’

Katy Perry is ready for baby No. 2! The “Dark Horse” hitmaker, 37, and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, are already parents to their daughter Daisy Dove, who turns 2 on August 26. But the pop princess admitted in a recent interview that she’s open to having more children.

The American Idol judge opened up about the possibility of having more kids while speaking at HEIMAT as she celebrated the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. “I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” Katy admitted to People magazine.

The engaged couple welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The English star is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

As we previously reported just a few months ago in April, although Katy may see a second child in her future, for the time being, she is putting the focus on her career. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” the “Firework” singer said while discussing her current Las Vegas residency, Play, which began in Dec. 2021 and runs through August 2022.

The Grammy nominated songstress and the Lord of the Rings actor got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The two kept things very DL for the next several months, and even walked the Met Gala red carpet separately that year in May. By August, though, the infamous photos of Orlando paddle-boarding NAKED with Katy beside him surfaced, and it was no secret that they were officially an item! The two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the end of Feb. 2017, but just days later, they confirmed their breakup. That August, they were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert, and by New Year’s Eve, they were vacationing together once again. Katy confirmed she was off the market in a March 2018 interview, and the two have been going strong ever since.