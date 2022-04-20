Katy Perry Reveals Why She’s Not Ready For Baby No. 2 With Husband Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and hubby Orlando Bloom may see a second child in their future, but for the time being, Katy is putting the focus on her career. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” the “Firework” singer told E! news while discussing her current Las Vegas residency, Play, which began in Dec. 2021 and runs through August 2022.

Moreover, Katy is still focused on spending quality time with her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, who is apparently already reaching some important milestones. “She’s running,” Katy beamed to the outlet. “She says ‘I love you,’ she colors, [and] she’s got pigtails.”

Katy also shared the details of her daughter’s first trip to Hawaii, where the little one had a sweet, yet hilarious interaction with Mickey Mouse at a character meet-and-greet breakfast.

“[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey,” Katy shared. “She went, ‘Moo, moo.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not the sound,’ but I don’t know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?”

Although we can’t wait for Katy and Orlando to bring another adorable baby into the world, we’re still eating up all the cute moments with Daisy! The adorable tot was spotted back in February marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Feb. 19.

Sporting a beige turtleneck dress, the “Teenage Dream” singer made sure to keep her eye on her daughter as they enjoyed the sunny outing together. Katy topped off the casual yet chic look with a beige bucket hat and brown leather sandals. At one point, she helped Daisy Dove steer clear of veering off the sidewalk. When Daisy was a little too tired after toddling around, Katy was ever-the-doting-mom, picking her sweet girl up for the rest of the way.