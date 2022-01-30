Katy Perry: How Orlando Bloom Is Helping Her Manage Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood

Katy Perry is getting a helping hand from her fiance Orlando Bloom as they raise their adorable one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and ‘alternate when needed’ so the singer can continue doing shows.

Katy Perry, 37, is embracing being a performer and mother at the same time and Orlando Bloom has a lot to do with it! The singer has been enjoying adding show dates to her residency in Las Vegas and her 45-year-old fiance has been making sure to assist in staying with her so they can raise their one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, together as she continues to wow audiences with her musical talent.

“Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage and if she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Katy’s current work. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out.”

“They have it all sorted out,” the source concluded.

On Jan. 27, Katy and Orlando made headlines when they went on a sweet family outing together with Daisy. The trio visited FAO Schwarz toy store in New York City and were photographed outside the building as the doting daddy held his baby girl. The doting mother wasn’t too far behind and they all looked like they were happy to be out and about together.

Katy and Orlando welcomed little Daisy in Aug. 2020 and have been seen going out with the precious bundle of joy on a regular basis, proving they love being parents. Katy did, however, open up about how different her life is now that she has another person to care for while continuing her budding music career.

“Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she said in Oct. 2021 while guest hosting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out,” she then cheekily added.