Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show.

Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.

The Lord of the Rings icon stayed cool in a pair of white colored shorts and matching Birkenstock style sandals (temperatures are currently in the high 60s on the islands in the evenings). Orlando added a simple white t-shirt to the ensemble, accessorizing with just one simple silver bracelet on his right wrist.

The father-daughter duo appeared to be grooving to a remixed performance of Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” by a contestant, with little Daisy even putting up her arms and pointing during the catchy tune. The toddler also rocked white, staying cozy in a bedtime ready sleeper for the evening show, which was likely close to her bedtime.

Katy looked phenomenal for the taping in a two piece orange look that consisted of a revealing cropped blouse and matching skirt with two high slits. The “Swish Swish” singer channeled the ’60s with her raven hued hair in a sleek up do, channeling the decade with a bold black cat liner. Her skin looked radiant under the lights, capturing her nude lip and accented highlighter.

At one point during the taping, Katy went over to bend down and greet her daughter, who remained in fiancé Orlando’s carrier. The singer gently placed a hand on Daisy’s back in a loving gesture before heading back to her seat at the table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Beyond Idol, Katy is also headlining a Las Vegas residency show in support of her album Smile. The singer is impressively balancing work and mom life, all with the support of Orlando by her side. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of how the couple are parenting with Katy’s wildly busy schedule.