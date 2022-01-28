See Pics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Take Daisy, 1, To FAO Schwarz & She’s Getting So Big

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom attend the Variety's 2021 Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 30 September 2021. Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event in Beverly Hills, USA - 30 Sep 2021
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at church Wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. York Minster, UK - 31 Aug 2019
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess Wedding, Rome, Italy - 20 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Daisy Dove rocked the sweetest pair of pink boots as dad Orlando Bloom cradled her on an outing to the world’s most famous toy store.

Daisy Dove is hitting the toddler phase! The adorable 16-month-old looked so tall as she got to visit the one-and-only FAO Schwarz with dad Orlando Bloom and mom Katy Perry on Thursday, Jan. 27 in New York City. Orlando held his baby girl outside of the store, who was sweetly dressed in the cutest pink boots, blush leggings and a pink hoodie.

Orlando Bloom holds daughter Daisy in NYC. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Orlando went for an all neutral vibe, rocking a camel colored beanie, as well as chino pants, and what appeared to be a beige bomber style jacket with a mossy green detail. The Lord of the Rings star kept safe with a disposable blue face mask.

Orlando and Katy Perry took daughter Daisy to FAO Schwarz. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Katy, who is in town for her Saturday Night Live performance scheduled for Jan. 29, matched Daisy’s shoe vibe with an olive green pair of knee high Moon Boots. She added a long beige puffer jacket and white fitted turtleneck on top, opting to keep her dark colored hair back into a slick ponytail.

Orlando and Katy welcomed their first child on August 26, 2020 and have doted on her ever since — but Katy did admit her life has changed. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she said in Oct. 2021 while guest hosting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She then got real about some of the challenges, which aren’t all glam: “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out.”

A year after the birth of Daisy, Katy also declared that she felt her “life began” via social media. “One year ago today is the day my life began,” she tweeted in August 2021, sharing a selfie of herself in a hospital bed alongside of a photo of Orlando in blue scrubs. “Happy 1st Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she added. The couple marked Daisy’s milestone first birthday with a visit to her hometown of Santa Barbara which included some bonding time with her parents Mary and Keith Hudson.