Orlando Bloom Reveals His Romance With Katy Perry Can ‘Sometimes’ Be ‘Really, Really Challenging’

Orlando Bloom said he and Katy Perry, who share two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, 'battle with emotions and creativity,' in a new interview that featured new eye-catching sexy photos of the actor.

February 15, 2023 11:52PM EST
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bike to the zoo with daughter Daisy for a visit with Katy's parents in California. The 38-year-old pop star wore a daisy necklace, and her Australian beau a daisy on his hat as they rode their e-bikes to the zoo. Katy topped her look off with a diamond choker. The A-list couple and their daughter also met up with Katy's dad Keith for bird watching in the park. Daisy, in wellies, found a mud puddle and began to splash, which seemed to both amused and concern Katy. They went for a ride with Keith on the zoo train and Katy's mother Mary met them at the station. The group took a moment for a selfie with the conductor, then checked out the kangaroos, otters, and various other animal exhibits before riding back home. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 16 Jan 2023 Pictured: Katy Perry Orlando Bloom. Photo credit: NRP/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA933625_042.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom, 46, opened up about the struggles he and his fiancee Katy Perry, 38, can sometimes have in their romance, in a new interview with Flaunt. The actor revealed that because they are in two different industries, it can be hard for them to “understand” certain things about each other, and it “sometimes” leads to challenges. “We’re in two very different pools,” he said. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” he added. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.”

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy and Orlando at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Orlando’s current job is playing a role on the Amazon Prime show Carnival Row, and Katy has been appearing as a judge on American Idol while also keeping up with a residency in Las Vegas, NV. Although he admitted to the challenges, Orlando also expressed gratitude for what they have. “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he explained.

In addition to giving an in-depth interview with Flaunt, Orlando posed for a large photo spread that included sexy snapshots of him showing off his toned abs while posing in his underwear. He added a long black and white patterned open coat and white socks with the look. He also rocked stylish outfits that included a sweater vest, jeans, and a tan jacket with floral decals all over it.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry
Orlando and Katy share a two-year-old daughter together. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

When Orlando and Katy aren’t busy doing press or their jobs, they’re spending quality time with their daughter Daisy Dove, 2. They were recently photographed enjoying a bike ride to the zoo together and looked as happy as could be. The little girl had a seat on the back of her dad’s bike and wore a helmet as he rode down the street.

