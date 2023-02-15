Orlando Bloom Reveals His Romance With Katy Perry Can ‘Sometimes’ Be ‘Really, Really Challenging’

Orlando Bloom, 46, opened up about the struggles he and his fiancee Katy Perry, 38, can sometimes have in their romance, in a new interview with Flaunt. The actor revealed that because they are in two different industries, it can be hard for them to “understand” certain things about each other, and it “sometimes” leads to challenges. “We’re in two very different pools,” he said. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” he added. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.”

Orlando’s current job is playing a role on the Amazon Prime show Carnival Row, and Katy has been appearing as a judge on American Idol while also keeping up with a residency in Las Vegas, NV. Although he admitted to the challenges, Orlando also expressed gratitude for what they have. “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he explained.

In addition to giving an in-depth interview with Flaunt, Orlando posed for a large photo spread that included sexy snapshots of him showing off his toned abs while posing in his underwear. He added a long black and white patterned open coat and white socks with the look. He also rocked stylish outfits that included a sweater vest, jeans, and a tan jacket with floral decals all over it.

When Orlando and Katy aren’t busy doing press or their jobs, they’re spending quality time with their daughter Daisy Dove, 2. They were recently photographed enjoying a bike ride to the zoo together and looked as happy as could be. The little girl had a seat on the back of her dad’s bike and wore a helmet as he rode down the street.