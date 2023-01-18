Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Take Daughter Daisy, 2, For Bike Ride To The Zoo: Cute Photos

Orlando Bloom pedaled their 2-year-old daughter Daisy around on the back of his bike while Katy Perry happily rode by his side.

January 18, 2023 4:25PM EST
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bike to the zoo with daughter Daisy for a visit with Katy's parents in California. The 38-year-old pop star wore a daisy necklace, and her Australian beau a daisy on his hat as they rode their e-bikes to the zoo. Katy topped her look off with a diamond choker. The A-list couple and their daughter also met up with Katy's dad Keith for bird watching in the park. Daisy, in wellies, found a mud puddle and began to splash, which seemed to both amused and concern Katy. They went for a ride with Keith on the zoo train and Katy's mother Mary met them at the station. The group took a moment for a selfie with the conductor, then checked out the kangaroos, otters, and various other animal exhibits before riding back home. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 16 Jan 2023 Pictured: Katy Perry Orlando Bloom. Photo credit: NRP/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA933625_042.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom snuck some quality family time into their busy schedules this week! The sweet couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 16 taking their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on a bike ride to a zoo. The 45-year-old British actor pedaled Daisy around on the back of his wide-wheeled MATE bike, which retails for a minimum of $3,100 and is currently out of stock.

Orlando Bloom takes daughter Daisy on a bike ride in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2023 (Photo: MEGA)

Daisy was bundled up for the colder weather and wore a colorful combination of blue pants, a fuzzy pink and white jacket, pink rainboots, and a baby blue helmet. Her father donned dark blue sweats and a beige sherpa jacket with forest green detailing. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old American Idol judge was all smiles as she rode her cream-colored bike alongside her fiancé and daughter.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appeared to be in great moods when they took their daughter, Daisy, on a bike ride on Jan. 16, 2023 (Photo: MEGA)

Katy kept warm in an off-white matching knit set she paired with a cream sherpa jacket, boots that resembled Uggs, and a white baseball cap. She paid tribute to her daughter by wearing a chain around her neck with a pretty daisy charm on it. Katy has routinely worked daisies into her looks and designs since welcoming her little one in Aug. 2020. Just days after Daisy’s second birthday in 2022, Katy shared an image of one of the shoes she designed for her Amazon collection, which was decorated with several daisy embellishments. “Of course I took a heel and … COVERED IT IN DAISIES,” she wrote.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stopped and looked at some ducks with their toddler, Daisy, in Jan. 2023 (Photo: MEGA)

Katy and Orlando have kept Daisy out of the spotlight, but have gushed about how great it feels to become parents together. “It was amazing to live big and wild,” the “Firework” hitmaker told L’Officiel in 2021 about her life before parenthood. “But sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”

Earlier that year, Katy said becoming a mother was “the best decision” she ever made while visiting Jimmy Kimmel on Live!. Speaking of becoming a parent with Orlando, she added,  “He’s been amazing, incredible and we’re so in love and so grateful.”

