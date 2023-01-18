Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Take Daughter Daisy, 2, For Bike Ride To The Zoo: Cute Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom snuck some quality family time into their busy schedules this week! The sweet couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 16 taking their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on a bike ride to a zoo. The 45-year-old British actor pedaled Daisy around on the back of his wide-wheeled MATE bike, which retails for a minimum of $3,100 and is currently out of stock.

Daisy was bundled up for the colder weather and wore a colorful combination of blue pants, a fuzzy pink and white jacket, pink rainboots, and a baby blue helmet. Her father donned dark blue sweats and a beige sherpa jacket with forest green detailing. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old American Idol judge was all smiles as she rode her cream-colored bike alongside her fiancé and daughter.

Katy kept warm in an off-white matching knit set she paired with a cream sherpa jacket, boots that resembled Uggs, and a white baseball cap. She paid tribute to her daughter by wearing a chain around her neck with a pretty daisy charm on it. Katy has routinely worked daisies into her looks and designs since welcoming her little one in Aug. 2020. Just days after Daisy’s second birthday in 2022, Katy shared an image of one of the shoes she designed for her Amazon collection, which was decorated with several daisy embellishments. “Of course I took a heel and … COVERED IT IN DAISIES,” she wrote.

Katy and Orlando have kept Daisy out of the spotlight, but have gushed about how great it feels to become parents together. “It was amazing to live big and wild,” the “Firework” hitmaker told L’Officiel in 2021 about her life before parenthood. “But sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”

Earlier that year, Katy said becoming a mother was “the best decision” she ever made while visiting Jimmy Kimmel on Live!. Speaking of becoming a parent with Orlando, she added, “He’s been amazing, incredible and we’re so in love and so grateful.”