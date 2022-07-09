Pete Davidson Wants To ‘Double Date’ With Kim, Katy Perry & Co-Star Orlando Bloom

Pete Davidson, 28, would love to not only work with Orlando Bloom, but he’d also like to spend quality time with him and his fiancee Katy Perry! The former Saturday Night Live star, who is dating Kim Kardashian, 41, has been filming the upcoming film Wizards! with the English actor in Australia and has been thinking about going out on a double date if Kim can visit him in the gorgeous country. “Katy has been staying there with Orlando during filming and he would love to go on a double date all together if Kim’s able to make the trip,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Pete has really missed Kim but they FaceTime, talk, and text several times a day,” the insider continued. “He’s glad she was able to enjoy some girl time with [her daughter] North [West] and he can’t wait to see her in person again soon.”

Kim just recently left the country to attend Paris Fashion Week but because of his filming schedule, Pete wasn’t able to travel to be with her, and she brought along North. “Pete would’ve loved to join Kim for Paris Fashion Week but he was tied up filming Wizards! in Australia. He’s been there for a little while now and as much as he wanted to be by her side, he takes his career very seriously and needed to commit to the film,” the source added. “However, even though Pete understands that Kim has a packed schedule, he’s really hoping she can come visit while he’s on set.”

Before Kim was in Paris and Pete was filming in Australia, the lovebirds, who have been dating since Oct., reportedly spent the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Now that they’re apart, it’s the longest they’ve gone without seeing each other since they first started their romance. “Pete and Kim have been apart now for more than a week, which is the longest period of time they have gone without seeing each other since they started dating,” the source further shared. “But these are the sacrifices that they make to be doing what they do.”

“Kim is proud of Pete and his accomplishments and Pete is constantly in awe of Kim,” the insider went on. “Although work has brought them to different parts of the world right now, they are in constant communication via FaceTime and via text. They are planning on getting together this weekend when Pete flies back to LA to spend time with her. Kim misses her man very much.”