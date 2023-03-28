Katy Perry Reveals Her Sobriety ‘Pact’ With Fiancé Orlando Bloom: ‘I Want To Quit’ Drinking

Katy Perry said she is five weeks into a three-month sobriety goal she created with Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

March 28, 2023
Katy Perry revealed she’s been sober for five weeks — while attending a curated cocktail event at Mister Paradise in New York City on Monday night, March 27. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she said at the event, which she attended with her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve been doing a pact with my [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit,” she added.

Even when Luke, 46, joked that she might give in, Katy, 38, firmly stated she could not. “I can’t cave. I made a promise,” she assured the country crooner. “Three months.” She would later go on to reveal her favorite cocktail recipe to the event’s attendees. The drink includes the Golden Hour flavor from her line of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs, De Soi.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are cheering each other on through their joint sobriety goal (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

The mother of one previously mentioned easing up on her drinking when promoting the launch of De Soi in Jan. 2022. “Well, I’m 37, so I definitely can’t drink like I was in my 20s,” she told PEOPLE while reflecting on the inspiration behind the sparkling drinks line. “On a weekday, having a couple [of alcoholic drinks] will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I’m not working, et cetera.”

Katy isn’t the only celeb to celebrate sobriety recently. Less than two weeks ago, model Bella Hadid, 26, revealed on TikTok (seen below) she was five months sober during a trip to Las Vegas. She previously discussed her sobriety journey in a January interview. “I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” she explained to  InStyle. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, revealed in January that cutting alcohol out of her diet mixed with exercise and healthy eating helped her lose extra weight. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,'” she revealed during an Amazon Live session in January.

The next month, the mom-of-four answered fan’s questions via an Instagram Story Q&A, and one fan wondered if she missed drinking. “Truth is I don’t miss it at all,”  she noted. “I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now.”

