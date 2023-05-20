Miranda Kerr Says Ex Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry Is ‘Like A Sister’ To Her As She Talks Co-Parenting Flynn, 12

Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiancée Katy Perry, 38, is “like a sister” to her. The model, 40, made the warm hearted comment as she talked about co-parenting her son Flynn, 12, with Orlando on the Something To Talk About podcast from Stellar earlier this week. “I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day,” the Australian model remarked.

“I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one,” she added of the “Firework” singer, who has been in a relationship with Orlando since 2016 after meeting at the Golden Globes. Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 — and although they have yet to tie the knot, the couple welcomed their sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3 in August 2020.

This isn’t the first time that Miranda and Katy have been publicly friendly with one another, as the two ladies also posed for some photos together at the G’Day USA’s Art Gala held in Los Angeles, CA last January. Katy stunned in a gold bikini top and matching skirt as she put her arm around a smiling Miranda, who was drop dead gorgeous in a white gown. Notably, Miranda also has other children with her husband Evan Spiegel: sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3.

During the interview, KORA Organics founder also revealed she and Orlando made a “commitment” to put their son Flynn’s needs first when it comes to co-parenting. “From day one, Orlando and I really made a commitment to put Flynn’s needs at the forefront of everything that we do. So that’s how he has grown up – with two loving parents that want the best for him,” she said on the podcast.

“[Flynn] sees that in the way that we communicate and in all of the special moments that we have together, celebrating different milestones and when we go on holidays together,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained. “I think it makes him feel safe knowing that we are always going to put his needs first, and also that we naturally all get along so well. It’s pretty special. I feel very lucky.”