Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 12, Looks Just Like Mom At Lakers Game With Dad: Photos

Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a guys night out on Friday! The Lord of the Rings star, 45, and his 12-year-old son were snapped by astute photographers at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on May 12. Orlando went nearly incognito, wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses and a brown ball cap to obscure his appearance at the public event. He also wore a denim shirt, layered over white shirts, and affectionately placed his arm around Flynn as they entered the arena. Flynn, with his brunette hair and good looks, looked just like his supermodel mom Miranda Kerr, 40, as he spent time with his famous dad. Flynn rocked a white hoodie sweatshirt and a blue ball cap for the evening out with Orlando. It was also easy to spot a resemblance to his heartthrob father, as well.

Orlando, who is now engaged to Katy Perry, with whom he shares daughter Daisy, 2, has admitted to simply loving being a dad. “I love it,” he told Hollyscoop back in 2020, via PEOPLE. “I hate that word, but I love being a father.” While noting that fatherhood, of course, “changed everything in so many ways,” he also said it helps that his ex wife is “an amazing mother.” Miranda reportedly told the same site, “I feel so blessed and so lucky to just have a beautiful and healthy child. It’s just incredible.”

Things got even better when his iconic popstar wife Katy gave birth to their daughter. “My son’s first word was ‘Mama’, but Daisy said ‘Dadda,’” he, told The Times in 2021. “It’s amazing to be a father again.” Even better, she’s a happy baby. “Daisy’s a very happy baby,” he added. “I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting. I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,’ so she knows who Daddy is.”

Flynn was born to Orlando and Miranda back in January of 2011. The former couple split in 2013, but have continued to have a healthy coparenting relationship.