Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing

'The Lord of the Rings' star and his son got some quality time in together while running a few errands together in Los Angeles.

By:
September 27, 2022 9:31AM EDT
orlando bloom
View gallery
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn Christopher were spotted leaving the Bank while running errands together in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Orlando Bloom, Flynn Christopher BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleue Travolta go shopping on avenue Montaigne at Chanel and Dior before returning to their hotel in Paris, France.Pictured: John Travolta, Ella Bleue TravoltaBACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RMLA / BACKGRID

It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.

Orlando and Flynn both rocked white t-shirts while out for the day. (RMLA / BACKGRID)

Both Orlando and Flynn rocked white t-shirts as they left the bank. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sported a green pair of lounge pants and white sandals. He also appeared to have a bag over his shoulder. He looked like he had a smile on as they headed out from the bank. His son sported a blue pair of shorts and white sneakers, as he walked behind his dad. It’s impossible to look at Flynn next to his dad and not see the resemblance between the father and son!

Flynn is the older one of Orlando’s two children. The actor shares him with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr39, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013. Orlando also has a daughter Daisy, 2, who he had with his fiancée Katy Perry37, in August 2020. The singer has also hinted that she may want to have more little ones in a recent interview with People.

Flynn is the only child from Orlando and Miranda’s relationship. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Even though Orlando and Miranda split up, the exes have a strong co-parenting relationship, and Miranda revealed that she gets along great with Katy in a May 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she said.

Besides bonding with Flynn, Orlando also got some quality time in with Katy and their daughter while on a yachting vacation in Italy, back in August. The actor and “California Gurls” popstar were seen having a blast while enjoying the summer on the sea, and they were even spotted smooching on one occasion.

More From Our Partners

ad