Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing

It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.

Both Orlando and Flynn rocked white t-shirts as they left the bank. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sported a green pair of lounge pants and white sandals. He also appeared to have a bag over his shoulder. He looked like he had a smile on as they headed out from the bank. His son sported a blue pair of shorts and white sneakers, as he walked behind his dad. It’s impossible to look at Flynn next to his dad and not see the resemblance between the father and son!

Flynn is the older one of Orlando’s two children. The actor shares him with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, who he was married to from 2010 to 2013. Orlando also has a daughter Daisy, 2, who he had with his fiancée Katy Perry, 37, in August 2020. The singer has also hinted that she may want to have more little ones in a recent interview with People.

Even though Orlando and Miranda split up, the exes have a strong co-parenting relationship, and Miranda revealed that she gets along great with Katy in a May 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she said.

Besides bonding with Flynn, Orlando also got some quality time in with Katy and their daughter while on a yachting vacation in Italy, back in August. The actor and “California Gurls” popstar were seen having a blast while enjoying the summer on the sea, and they were even spotted smooching on one occasion.