Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.

The duo also played with their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who was born back in August of 2020. The toddler joined them as they lounged on chairs on the vessel’s deck, and Orlando was snapped wrapping her up in a fluffy white towel in one pic and lifting the tiny tot up by her arms in another.

As it turns out, Daisy may be getting a sibling in the future. The stunning American Idol judge indicated she could be planning for more kids with her guy. “I’m a planner,” she told People at an event earlier this month. “So we’ll see.” How could she not? The songstress recently admitted that her fiancé “inspired” her to have kids.

“Best decision I made in my entire life,” she said during a May appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast Dear Chelsea. She went on to say that despite not being “very maternal,” Orlando awakened that desire in her. “Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11,” Katy said about her husband-to-be. “So that definitely, primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.'”

Katy and Orlando got engaged in February of 2019 after dating since 2016. She was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr.