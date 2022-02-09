Katy Perry Reveals The Latest On Her Wedding Plans 3 Years After Orlando Bloom’s Proposal

Three years after Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry, the couple have yet to tie the knot, and the ‘Never Really Over’ singer revealed what’s been keeping them from walking down the aisle.

“We’re still trying to work out destination [and] location,” Katy Perry said about her long-delayed wedding to Orlando Bloom. Katy, 37, dished about her plans while on Wednesday’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and as expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the works when it comes to saying “I do” to Orlando, 45. “We’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months, it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

This wedding talk was prompted when host Kyle Sandilands asked Katy if the two decided to pull the trigger and elope while no one was looking. “Have you and Orlando got married secretly, or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?” he asked. Orlando first proposed in February 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit America and shut everything down. Since then, the couple has welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and have lived their lives like a happy family.

Katy suggested to Kyle that everyone should “go party” after the COVID-19 pandemic flattens out. That party may have to wait until she finishes her Las Vegas residency. She kicked off her Play residency at the AEG Presents/Concerts West Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, and the show featured “another dimension of rainbow fluff, heart-shaped confetti, and larger-than-life anthropomorphic household objects — it’s part fantasy, part hallucination, and thoroughly high-camp Perry,” according to Billboard.

The first night featured a sold-out crowd of 5,000 fans, all of who watched Katy perform alongside “snaking electrical cords, talking bed pillows, grooving gym socks, robots doing the robot, crayon-toting marching soldiers, dancing mushrooms and a talking Mr. Poo that emerges from a mammoth toilet.” The residency runs sporadically from March until August 2022, giving fans plenty of time to catch her.

Katy has a place in Vegas, and Orland will “be out there to help [her] while she is on stage, and if she ever has to go from Vegas to LA for American Idol duties,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. At the moment, Orlando has some free time, so he’s going to take on parenting duties while Katy is busy doing her thing. “They will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out,” the insider added.