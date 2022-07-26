Katy Perry Carries Daughter Daisy, 1, On Rare Public Outing Together At The Park: Photo

It was a mom/daughter day out for Katy Perry and her little girl, Daisy Bloom, as they took a stroll through the park on July 25.

By:
July 26, 2022 7:51AM EDT
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry keeps a low profile in a mask and tracksuit as she enjoys her afternoon at the park with her daughter Daisy in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Perry takes Daisy Dove and her mom Mary Perry to enjoy a day at the park in Los Angeles. The American Idol host was seen cutting a casual figure in blue sweats and a pair of Birkenstocks for the outing. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: 360 / BACKGRID

Katy Perry was the ultimate doting mom as she scored some bonding time with her one-year-old daughter, Daisy Bloom, in Beverly Hills on July 25. The mom/daughter duo strolled through a park, with Katy keeping things low-key in maroon athletic wear. She kept a low profile by wearing a hat, sunglasses and face mask, attempting to go incognito for the casual day out. Katy carried her blonde baby in her arms as she got some steps in.

katy perry daisy
Katy Perry out with her daughter Daisy. (360 / BACKGRID)

The sweet outing comes just days before Katy returns to Las Vegas to continue her residency. She will play a string of shows between July 29 and August 13, but made sure to get in some quality time with her daughter beforehand. Daisy is just one month away from her birthday — she’ll turn two on August 26.

Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, have done their best to keep Daisy out of the public eye since her summer 2020 birth. They have yet to publicly share a photo of her face, and are careful to avoid the paparazzi as much as possible. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando shares an 11-year-old son with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

katy perry orlando bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

It’s been three and a half years since Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019. The pair’s wedding plans were derailed by Katy’s pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have not publicly shared their new wedding plans. Katy and Orlando started dating at the beginning of 2016, and although they briefly split at one point, they quickly reconciled and have begun to build a life together.

Earlier this month, Katy spent some time in Italy, where she shot a campaign for Dolce & Gabbana. She was photographed on-set of the shoot, wearing a floral crop top and matching skirt while aboard a boat to get some gorgeous shots. Stunning!

