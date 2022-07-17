Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos

Katy looked incredible in her couture as she posed on a luxury boat in the gorgeous waters of Capri. See the sizzling snaps here!

By:
July 17, 2022 1:36PM EDT
View gallery
Katy Perry61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068488af
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry showcases her stunning figure as she films with director Paolo Sorrentino for the new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy.Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022
Image Credit: COBRA TEAM/BACKGRID

Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.

Katy Perry posed for a D&G campaign in Italy in July 2022. (COBRA TEAM/BACKGRID)

The American Idol judge, who welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with husband Orlando Bloom in 2020, paired the throwback look with a set of pink cat eye sunglasses and a 60s hair do. Seated at the front of the boat, Katy waved her arms in the air and flashed her megawatt smile as photographers captured all the fabulousness seated alongside the artist.

Although it wasn’t clear if Orlando and Daisy Dove were joining Katie on the trip, it’s been reported the Pirates of the Caribbean alum is pulling out all the stops to help care for their daughter while Katy kills it at her residency in Las Vegas. “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage and if she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Katy’s current work. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out.”

The superstar couple welcomed little Daisy Dove back in Aug. 2020 and have taken every opportunity to shower the tot with attention and love. The Grammy nominated singer did, however, hilariously poke fun at how things have changed with a little one in her life. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she joked while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show“You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out.”

More From Our Partners

ad