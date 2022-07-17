Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos

Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.

The American Idol judge, who welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with husband Orlando Bloom in 2020, paired the throwback look with a set of pink cat eye sunglasses and a 60s hair do. Seated at the front of the boat, Katy waved her arms in the air and flashed her megawatt smile as photographers captured all the fabulousness seated alongside the artist.

Although it wasn’t clear if Orlando and Daisy Dove were joining Katie on the trip, it’s been reported the Pirates of the Caribbean alum is pulling out all the stops to help care for their daughter while Katy kills it at her residency in Las Vegas. “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage and if she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Katy’s current work. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out.”

The superstar couple welcomed little Daisy Dove back in Aug. 2020 and have taken every opportunity to shower the tot with attention and love. The Grammy nominated singer did, however, hilariously poke fun at how things have changed with a little one in her life. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she joked while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out.”