Katy Perry Rocks Nude One Piece On Yacht Vacation With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

Katy Perry is living her best life this summer! The pop star, 37, was spotted relaxing on a luxury yacht in Italy on Saturday (August 27) with her beau Orlando Bloom, 45, and their daughter Daisy, who turned 2 on August 26. Rocking a light brown, one piece swimsuit, the “Firework” singer looked incredible as she stretched out on the bow of the ship and took in the beauty of the gorgeous waters.

The family of three have been enjoying their European getaway together. Katy and Orlando even got cozy by packing on the PDA during a sweet solo moment on the yacht. Days before, the artist was seen looking every inch the cover girl in her parade of bikinis.

The vacation comes a month after the American Idol judge had a hilarious reaction to playing the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter on TikTok. Katy was predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and call Pete Davidson her “lover.” Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend at the time and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”

Another match that didn’t seem to sit quite right with Katy was the number of children the game predicted for her: six! When she saw that digit appear, the singer’s eyes opened wide, and she looked completely aghast. Although a half a dozen kids may have caused the pop star to pause, she recently said she’s open to making room for more children. “I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” Katy admitted to People magazine.

Even if a sibling or two for Daisy could be in the future, Katy is focusing on her career at the moment and putting a possible pregnancy on the side burner for now, as we previously reported in April. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” she explained while discussing her Las Vegas residency, Play, which began in Dec. 2021 and ran through August 2022.