Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.

In additional pics, they played with daughter Daisy Dove, who turns 2 on August 26, in the water as the adorable tot donned floaters on her arms so she could bob around. The famous duo has been vacationing alongside their toddler and have been spotted on the Amalfi Coast relaxing and bonding as a family on the luxury vessel.

The “Dark Horse” beauty revealed the secret to her success with Orlando in an interview earlier this year. In a May appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me, Katy responded to a pointed question about arguing with romantic partners. “Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” Katy responded. “Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”

The couple have been engaged since February of 2019. In addition to little Daisy, Orlando has a son, Flynn, 11, who he had with ex-wife Miranda Kerr in 2011.