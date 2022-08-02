Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos

Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.

This playdate comes less than a week after Katy was spotted with Daisy on another rare outing. Just like this Monday excursion, Katy wore a maroon tracksuit, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses while carrying her daughter on the July 25 trip to the park. Daisy wore a tan outfit, with her wild blonde locks flowing in the southern California weather.

Orlando, 45, and Katy have kept Daisy out of the spotlight since welcoming her in August 2020. They have yet to share a photo of her face publicly and have done their best to keep her out of the paparazzi’s lens. However, this hasn’t stopped Katy from raving about her tiny tot. “She loves ballet,” Katy told PEOPLE while at the launch party for De Soi, the non-alcoholic beverage line that Perry co-founded. “She goes to tutu school, and she loves it. It’s all very adorable.” Katy added that she feels very “blessed” with motherhood. “You just never thought there was that capacity for love.”

View Related Gallery Katy Perry's Hottest Looks: See The Pop Star Slay On Stage & On The Red Carpet Katy Perry 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068488af Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry showcases her stunning figure as she films with director Paolo Sorrentino for the new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In May, Katy opened up about motherhood. While on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea, Katy said she “wasn’t very maternal” before starting dating Bloom. But, she “got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11,” referring to Orlando’s son with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. “So that definitely, primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed,'” she added.

Having a kid was “the best decision I made in my entire life,” says Katy. “Her happiness really gives me that joy. A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was really important really was just never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to come first.”

Katy will return to Las Vegas, resuming her Play residency at Resorts World until Aug. 13. From there, she has September off before playing the final dates in October. For more information, check out her official website.