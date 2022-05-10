Katy Perry Cradles Daughter Daisy, 1, In Her Arms While Out With Her Mom In LA

Katy Perry, 37, kept her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom close as she visited a park in Los Angeles, CA on May 10. The singer was joined by her mother Mary as she wore a casual outfit that included a blue hoodie and matching blue sweatpants. She also wore a gray hat that had the word “MAMA” on it in white letters and brown Birkenstock sandals.

Little Daisy had a white tee and blue jeans on as she stayed close to her doting mom. The “Last Friday Night” crooner also appeared to not wear any makeup as her hair was pulled back. Her mom followed the mother-daughter duo close behind as they enjoyed the warm weather outside.

Before Katy’s latest outing with her daughter and mom, she made headlines for appearing at the 2022 Met Gala and having a bit of a mishap when her shoe got stuck in a vent. “Oh no, oh no!” Katy hilariously said as she tried to lift her heel out of the vent. Other than the memorable incident, the beauty wowed in her outfit of choice at the annual fashionable event.

She wore a black and white Oscar de la Renta mini dress with a see-through bodice. She had her hair pulled back in a low bun and accessorized with epic earrings. Her makeup was also on point and gave her a natural look.

When Katy’s not busy visiting parks with her baby or prestigious events like the Met Gala, she’s spending time with her fiance and father of Daisy, Orlando Bloom. She recently told us E! News that they’re not quite ready to have another child though, because she’s too focused on Daisy and performing.

“I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” she told the outlet while discussing her current Las Vegas residency, Play, which began in Dec. 2021 and runs through August 2022.