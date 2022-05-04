Katy Perry’s Heel Gets Stuck In A Vent At Met Gala: ‘Oh No, No, No’

Katy Perry got her Met Gala moment at this year’s event, but it maybe wasn’t exactly what she was expecting! In an Instagram video taken by celebrity pal extraordinaire Derek Blasberg, Katy can be seen laughing with models Karli Kloss and Bella Hadid about her heel getting caught in a vent!

“She is beauty, she is grace” Bella jokes as she watches several men try and help Katy get herself out of the sticky situation. “Oh no, oh no!” Katy laments over the hilarious moment.

One thing’s for sure about Katy, she’s always making a statement at the Met Gala! That’s exactly what she did this year with the celebration of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ on May 2. The American Idol host wore a black and white Oscar de la Renta mini dress with a see-through bodice.

Katy’s dress featured a super short, tiny white bubble skirt that ended all the way at her hips and had a sheer black chiffon fabric draped over it. On one side of her chest, her breast was completely out with just a thin layer of lace covering it, giving the right amount of sexiness and elegance. The back of the skirt featured a huge flower that flowed out into a long, bustle train and she accessorized with a chiffon headwrap, sheer gloves, and pointed-toe heels.

Katy is known for her outrageous outfits on the Met Gala steps, and, throughout the years, she’s donned some very interesting looks! How can we ever forget her look back in 2018 for the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination?” Katy wore a metallic gold Versace mini dress with a crystal overlay on top and a pair of massive, floor-length feathered angel wings.

Katy rocked yet another funky ensemble in 2019 when she channeled Lumiere from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ The theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ and she nailed the theme in this custom Moschino silver beaded dress with a chandelier atop her head and around her waist. Later that night, she swapped her candelabra look for a giant cheeseburger costume at the after party.