Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos

Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.

The “Roar” crooner also had her dark hair pulled up and accessorized with earrings as her makeup was on point and went perfectly with her look. The former Victoria’s Secret angel chose to have her long wavy hair down and also accessorized with earrings as she topped her look off with sparkly silver slip-on heels. The ladies appeared to even share a laugh at one point as Katy held a white card with her name on it.

Katy and Miranda’s latest appearance together comes almost 10 years after Miranda split from Orlando, with whom she shares 12-year-old son Flynn. Katy started dating Orlando in 2016, got engaged to him in 2019, and the couple now share a two-year-old daughter Daisy. Both Katy and Miranda are known for being very supportive of one another and having a friendly relationship despite their separate romances with the Lord of the Rings star.

The successful beauties have both publicly complimented each other during memorable moments and their kindness for each other has been pretty inspirational to their fans. Shortly after Katy returned to work after giving birth in 2020, she shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo from her job at American Idol, and Miranda was quick to respond with encouraging and loving words. “Omg you’re amazing! Love you,” she wrote.

Months before that, Miranda also liked Katy’s pregnancy announcement. A source previously told us that Orlando’s soon-to-be wife and ex have become great friends and after Daisy’s birth, Katy couldn’t wait to introduce her to Miranda. “As soon as she’s ready for visits Katy will welcome Miranda with open arms,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “She and Katy have a great relationship and are genuinely friends.”