Olivia Wilde Seemingly Wears Ex Harry Styles’ T-Shirt 7 Months After Their Split: Photos

Did Olivia Wilde find one of her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ old t-shirts? The actress and director, 39, was seen out and about in Los Angeles while rocking a t-shirt for the China-based label Space Fruity Records. While it may just be that she enjoys that label, which puts out albums by artists like Sleeping Dogs and Mole Eyes, Harry, 29, was actually spotted wearing the exact same t-shirt in 2019.

Olivia rocked the t-shirt while partially tucked into a pair of deep purple leggings. She was seen leaving the gym and had a large water bottle, carried a towel and a bag, and wore sneakers. She also had her hair up in a bun and sported a pair of sunglasses.

While it’s possible that Olivia is also a Space Fruity fan and has a t-shirt of her own, Harry was seen wearing the same style of shirt back in 2019 when he attended an Ariana Grande concert. A fan caught a photo of him with the label’s logo on the front of his tee, making it appear that Olivia may have been wearing one of his shirts.

08/17/19 | Harry wore a Space Fruity Records t-shirt at the @ArianaGrande show in London. It's a record label started by the owners of fRUITYSPACE record store in Beijing. 1. https://t.co/7lBMJAGdK9

2. https://t.co/QkSB14eaqC pic.twitter.com/EOtP3VJx19 — Harry Styles Fashion Archive (@hsfasharchive) August 17, 2019

Olivia and Harry split up after nearly two years of dating back in November 2022. The House star and “As It Was” singer haven’t really spoken much about their breakup, but it seems like they’re on relatively good terms in recent months. Both of them were seen at the same gym at the same time back in April. Aside from that, Olivia also recently liked a video of Harry performing at Wembley Stadium, which his sister Gemma posted on Instagram, earlier in June.

While Olivia is hitting the gym, Harry has been in the midst of the European leg of his “Love On Tour” with indie rockers Wet Leg. He’s set to finish up his UK run with a performance at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, before heading to Belgium, followed by a series of other European cities, before concluding in Italy.