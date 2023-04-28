Harry Styles Gives New Hope For One Direction Reunion On James Corden’s Final Show: Watch

Harry Styles showed up to support his friend James Corden on the talk show host’s final episode of The Late Late Show on April 27. He appeared on the show alongside Will Ferrell, and the trio played a game of James’ famous “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The game requires players to answer a hard-hitting question OR eat an undesirable food item. Harry was asked, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?”

Of course, this has been a question on fans’ minds for years, and Harry did not shut down the possibility. “I think I’d never say never to that,” Harry admitted. “I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.” Since he answered the question, he didn’t have to consume a salmon smoothie.

Harry is no stranger to this game, and he previously played while filling in for James as a guest host on the talk show. During the segment, Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, was the guest, and the two proved they’re still on friendly terms. At one point, Kendall asked Harry which songs on his album were about her, and he chose to eat cod sperm instead of answering the question. The two were first linked in 2013 and dated for a few months in 2016. They’ve remained friends since their relationship fizzled out.

Harry is currently in the midst of his massive world tour, which started in 2021 and has taken him around the world over the past two years. After having the month of April off, Harry will return to the stage in Europe in mid-May for another string of dates, with the tour finally wrapping up in July. All of the One Direction members are currently working on their solo music careers, but fans are still holding out hope that a reunion could be in the forseeable future. The band went on hiatus in 2015 and the guys have not performed together since.