Kendall Jenner Puts Harry Styles In Awkward Position By Asking ‘Which’ Of His ‘Songs’ Are About Her

Answer an extremely personal question about Kendall Jenner, or eat cod sperm: those were Harry Style’s options on the Dec. 10 episode of ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden.’ This is how Harry answered his ex!

Harry Styles, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 24, made an appearance on the Dec. 10 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and of course, their flirty past couldn’t be ignored when it came time to play Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. It’s James Corden’s gross-out version of “Truth or Dare,” and although Harry was stepping in for the host, the questions weren’t any less awkward! “Which songs on your last album were about me?” Kendall asked the One Direction alum, referring to his self-named debut album released in 2017. Harry has admitted before to letting relationships “cross over” into his music in an August interview with Rolling Stone — so, did his fling with Kendall also make the jump from reality to lyrics?

The ever-so-smooth Harry was uncharacteristically taken aback by Kendall’s blunt question. “Oh God,” Harry immediately responded, burying his face in his palm. If the singer didn’t ‘fess up, he’d have to eat cod sperm! He deliberated his options, before eventually saying, “So I’d say track, uh, um.” He trailed off, and eventually decided to chow down on a fish’s swimmers after all (an ironic twist of fate, considering his fish-themed music video for “Adore You” that just dropped on Dec. 6). But that didn’t happen before Kendall and Harry engaged in some flirty banter!

“Just don’t look at it,” Kendall offered, a suggestion that Harry immediately teased: “Oh yeah that fixes everything. ‘Just don’t look at it.'” The entire situation flabbergasted Harry, who yelled out to no one in particular, “What are we doing?…What are we doing?” Alas, Harry eventually nibbled on the cod sperm, which led him to ask one of the greatest one-liners we’ve ever heard: “To spit or to swallow, that is the question.”

Kendall seeing the question card that says "what's your favorite color" and asking "what song on your album is about me" instead: pic.twitter.com/7JKOrd0FJt — Viviana (@vivitbh) December 11, 2019

Of course, that was a loaded question since the “Sign of the Times” singer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have a bit of history together. Rumors started swirling in 2014 that the pair were an item, after they were spotted out and about together a number of times. By December 2015, Kendall and Harry didn’t seem to shy away much from their rumored relationship, after they were seen vacationing together in December 2015 in Anguilla. By September 2016, the couple were spotted one last time having dinner together, before things seemingly fizzled out.

kendall wanting to know which song is about her, but harry ate gross food instead hahaha pic.twitter.com/Kb6GAjrP1O — andrea🍉 IS SEEING HARRY !! (@adorewatermelon) December 11, 2019

Since their split, however, the pair have appeared to remain quite friendly with on another! In what could have been a totally awkward run-in, Kendall and Harry seemed incredibly comfortable when they bumped into each other at the 2019 Met Gala. Though the red carpet meeting gave fans a bit of hope that the former couple might rekindle their romance, it looks like the duo will only remain good friends from here on out.

“They are all really good friends and very cool with each other,” a source close to Harry told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, shortly after the Met Gala. “They feel more like brother and sister and will be forever friends who will always be happy to see each other in the future.” Regardless of their relationship status, it was so fun to see these two on the same show having a jingle ball blast before the holidays!