Olivia Wilde ‘Likes’ Harry Styles’ Sister’s Video Of Him Performing 7 Months After Their Breakup

Don’t worry, darling — your ex still believes in you! While Harry Styles delighted his fans during his London concert on June 15, his former girlfriend Olivia Wilde appears to have been keeping tabs on him through social media. Shortly after he finished performing at London’s Wembley Stadium, Harry’s sister, Gemma Styles posted a clip from the show on Instagram and wrote in the caption. “So proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love.” And guess who was among the first to “like” the video?

Yep, none other than Olivia, and to her credit, it’s a good song to like! While most of the Love on Tour concert focused on his solo work, the video Gemma posted was of Harry performing his former band One Direction’s hit single “That’s What Makes You Beautiful.” Maybe the song holds some meaning for them? It sure does for all the 1D fans out there!

Olivia’s show of support comes seven months after the pair — who dated for nearly two years — ended their relationship back in November 2022. Their relationship wasn’t without it’s ups-and-downs, having met on the set of their film, Don’t Worry Darling; her being the director, he being the lead alongside Florence Pugh. It was the first time Olivia had gotten serious with someone following her split from ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

While her split from Jason has been nothing short of contentious, it seems that Olivia and Harry have stayed friendly past their split, despite his rumored romance with one of her friends, model Emily Ratajkowski. Harry was spotted making out with Emily in Tokyo just five months after the two had called in quits. It seems to have been a one and done thing, as Emily quickly begged for Olivia’s forgiveness and she hasn’t been seen with Harry since.

Perhaps we might see her turn up at one of his shows again? Time will tell!