Harry Styles Runs Shirtless Around London For Sweaty Weekend Workout: Photo

Harry Styles Runs Shirtless Around London For Sweaty Weekend Workout

Harry Styles was sweaty all over his tattoo-filled body as he went on an outdoor run with his personal trainer on June 16.

June 19, 2023
Harry Styles
Harry Styles worked up a sweat on a shirtless run in London on Friday, June 16. The “Falling” singer, 29, showed off his toned body that’s covered with tattoos as he worked out with his personal trainer Brad Gould in the hot summer weather. Harry’s massive butterfly tattoo on his chest was especially visible as he ran around outside without a shirt on. Just when you thought Harry Styles couldn’t get hotter…

Harry Styles on a run in London on June 19

Harry wore a pair of blue shorts with a small black fanny pack around his wast for his run. He also rocked a pair of yellow sneakers, a blue baseball cap, and black sunglasses.  The former One Direction member has continued to stay in shape amidst his ongoing worldwide tour that seems like it’s never going to end. Aside from outdoor runs, he’s been seen at the gym several times over the last few months.

Harry’s Love On Tour began in September 2021 and is set to finish in July 2023. The pop star had two breaks during the tour, but besides that he’s been traveling all across the world nonstop to perform his music for his fans. Harry played in London the weekend of June 16, the same day he went on a run outside in the northern part of the city. He showed off his fit physique, again, in his Instagram photos from the show, where he wore a red jumpsuit.

During his tour, Harry’s love life made headlines when he and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 39, ended their relationship back in November 2022. However, Olivia showed some post-breakup support for Harry after his shows in London, when she “liked” his sister Gemma Styles‘ video from the concert. Olivia’s action on social media suggested to fans that she and Harry are still on good terms even though they’re no longer dating.

When the former couple split, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Harry wasn’t completely over Olivia. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” the source shared. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” they added.

