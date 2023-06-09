Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted In 1st Public Photos Since Marriage Drama

Natalie Portman, meanwhile, has been photographed twice since the news of her husband's alleged affair came to light.

June 9, 2023
Benjamin Millepied in Paris
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2017
Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Black Swan actress Natalie Portman is all smiles with Director Todd Haynes and enjoying fine wine with lots of talks at the restaurant Georges in Paris. natalie's husband, Benjamin Millepied can be seen a few feet away engaged in conversation with an unidentified woman. **SHOT ON 05/29/2023** Pictured: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalie Portman takes advantage of a break in the weather and goes shopping with her husband Benjamin and their two kids in Los Angeles. The doting mom could be seen holding her kids' hands as they grabbed a quick snack. At one point it looks like Natalie loses her cool for a moment and yells at her son for a minute. Pictured: Natalie Portman, Aleph Millipied, Amalia Millepied BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Natalie Portman‘s husband, Benjamin Millepied, arrived solo at the Pathe theater in Paris on Thursday, June 8 for a screening of his directorial debut film, Carmen, following reports that he cheated on the actress. The public outing is the first for Benjamin, 45, since the French outlet, Voici, reported on the alleged extramarital affair. Benjamin dressed casually for the screening in black jeans, a plain blue tee, and a black baseball cap, and took a moment to hug a fan. Natalie, 41, was spotted out in public days before her husband at a professional soccer match in Paris on Saturday, June 3.

Benjamin Millepied
Benjamin Millepied was greeted by fans outside a Parisian theater on June 8, 2023 (Photo: Spread Pictures / MEGA)

Voici‘s report on Benjamin’s alleged infidelity was published on June 2 and claimed Benjamin partook in a “short-lived” affair. Once the news dropped, a person close to the artistic couple claimed Benjamin was trying to gain Natalie’s trust again. “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Meanwhile, another source said the couple is still together following the reported affair. “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” an individual told Page Six. “He loves her and their family.” The outlet also claimed that the French director and choreographer was seeing a 25-year-old climate activist, but nothing else is known.

Natlie Portman Benjamin Millepied
Natlie Portman and Benjamin Millepied( have been married for more than a decade Photo: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock)

If Natalie is shaken up my her partner’s alleged infidelity, she’s not letting people know. The Jackie star was spotted with a smile on her face at the French Open on Jun. 7. She was also wearing her stunning wedding ring. She and Benjamin were seen together in Paris on May 29, just days before the affair news broke. They appeared happy with each other and were even photographed kissing.

Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan and walked down the aisle in 2012. They share two children, a son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.

