Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted In 1st Public Photos Since Marriage Drama

Natalie Portman‘s husband, Benjamin Millepied, arrived solo at the Pathe theater in Paris on Thursday, June 8 for a screening of his directorial debut film, Carmen, following reports that he cheated on the actress. The public outing is the first for Benjamin, 45, since the French outlet, Voici, reported on the alleged extramarital affair. Benjamin dressed casually for the screening in black jeans, a plain blue tee, and a black baseball cap, and took a moment to hug a fan. Natalie, 41, was spotted out in public days before her husband at a professional soccer match in Paris on Saturday, June 3.

Voici‘s report on Benjamin’s alleged infidelity was published on June 2 and claimed Benjamin partook in a “short-lived” affair. Once the news dropped, a person close to the artistic couple claimed Benjamin was trying to gain Natalie’s trust again. “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Meanwhile, another source said the couple is still together following the reported affair. “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” an individual told Page Six. “He loves her and their family.” The outlet also claimed that the French director and choreographer was seeing a 25-year-old climate activist, but nothing else is known.

If Natalie is shaken up my her partner’s alleged infidelity, she’s not letting people know. The Jackie star was spotted with a smile on her face at the French Open on Jun. 7. She was also wearing her stunning wedding ring. She and Benjamin were seen together in Paris on May 29, just days before the affair news broke. They appeared happy with each other and were even photographed kissing.

Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan and walked down the aisle in 2012. They share two children, a son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.