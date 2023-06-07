Natalie Portman Wears Wedding Ring & Flashes Huge Smile At French Open Amid Marriage Drama

Days after Natalie Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied's alleged affair made headlines, the actress sported her wedding ring at the French Open on Jun. 7.

June 7, 2023 5:07PM EDT
Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Despite reports that Natalie Portman‘s husband, Benjamin Millepied, 45, recently had an alleged affair, the Black Swan star appeared totally unbothered while at the French Open on Jun. 7. While at the sporting event with an unknown friend, Natalie looked chic in a floral-print Claudie Pierlot dress and a Christian Dior straw sun hat. The brunette beauty also made sure her giant wedding ring was on full display while enjoying the match. Her ensemble was quickly snatched up, as the dress has officially sold out!

Natalie Portman at the French Open on Jun. 7. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The proud mother-of-two made sure to accessorize the look with an elegant black leather purse, black sunglasses, and a hand-held fan to beat the heat. Her hubby, who she married in 2012, was notably not in attendance. As previously mentioned, Natalie’s outing comes just five days after French news outlet, Voici, reported that Benjamin had allegedly had an affair leading to marital troubles for the pair.

Despite the original report, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Friday, that Natalie and her leading man “remain” together. “It was short-lived and it is over,” the insider claimed of the alleged scandal. In addition, the mag’s source noted it was an “enormous mistake” and that the professional dancer is “doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.” Benjamin and Natalie also share two children, a son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.

Natalie Portman rocked her wedding ring on Jun. 7, while at the French Open. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

“Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” the source added. More recently, the day after the reports about Benjamin’s alleged cheating were released, the Closer star was spotted smiling at the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont Foot 63 soccer match. During that sporting event, Natalie rocked a bright red-lip and a plaid blazer complete with a white button down top. Her spouse was not in attendance.

Amid the French outlet’s reports, a separate source told Page Six on Jun. 2, that Benjamin had allegedly stepped out of his marriage with a 25-year-old woman. “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,” they said, similarly to PEOPLE‘s insider. In Aug. 2022, Natalie took to Instagram to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary to Benjamin. “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…,” she captioned the photo of them holding hands.

