Natalie Portman Smiles At Event Amid Reported Marital Troubles With Benjamin Millepied: Photos

Natalie Portman, 41, looked relaxed and excited while attending a soccer match in Paris, France on Saturday. The actress, who is reportedly going through marriage troubles with husband Benjamin Millepied after he had an alleged affair, flashed smiles and cheered from the stands as she watched Paris Saint-Germain go against Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium. She wore a black and white plaid blazer over a white button-down collared top and jeans, and had her hair down.

The beauty also rocked rep lipstick and was spotted taking photos of the match with her phone. It’s unclear if she was alone or with others, but she seemed to have a great time. She also added sunglasses to her look and carried a black purse over one shoulder.

Natalie’s latest outing comes after she and Benjamin, who share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6, have been in the headlines for the former’s reported infidelity. French news outlet Voici claimed the dancer had a “short-lived” alleged affair, and a source told PEOPLE that “it was short-lived and it is over.” The insider also told the outlet that they are still together despite the “enormous mistake.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source explained. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

“They have not split and are trying to work things out,” another source told Page Six. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.” The outlet also claimed Benjamin had been seeing a 25-year-old climate activist.

On May 29, just days before the news of the alleged affair made its way across platforms, the spouses, who married in 2012, were seen hanging out and even sharing a kiss in Paris. Dark Waters director Todd Haynes was also with them and they looked content as they enjoyed dinner at Georges.