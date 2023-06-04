Natalie Portman Smiles At Event Amid Reported Marital Troubles With Benjamin Millepied: Photos

The actress attended a soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 and wore a stylish blazer.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 4, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2017
Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Black Swan actress Natalie Portman is all smiles with Director Todd Haynes and enjoying fine wine with lots of talks at the restaurant Georges in Paris. natalie's husband, Benjamin Millepied can be seen a few feet away engaged in conversation with an unidentified woman. **SHOT ON 05/29/2023** Pictured: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalie Portman takes advantage of a break in the weather and goes shopping with her husband Benjamin and their two kids in Los Angeles. The doting mom could be seen holding her kids' hands as they grabbed a quick snack. At one point it looks like Natalie loses her cool for a moment and yells at her son for a minute. Pictured: Natalie Portman, Aleph Millipied, Amalia Millepied BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman, 41, looked relaxed and excited while attending a soccer match in Paris, France on Saturday. The actress, who is reportedly going through marriage troubles with husband Benjamin Millepied after he had an alleged affair, flashed smiles and cheered from the stands as she watched Paris Saint-Germain go against Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium. She wore a black and white plaid blazer over a white button-down collared top and jeans, and had her hair down.

Natalie at the soccer match in Paris. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

The beauty also rocked rep lipstick and was spotted taking photos of the match with her phone. It’s unclear if she was alone or with others, but she seemed to have a great time. She also added sunglasses to her look and carried a black purse over one shoulder.

Natalie sitting in the crowd during the match, (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Natalie’s latest outing comes after she and Benjamin, who share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6, have been in the headlines for the former’s reported infidelity. French news outlet Voici claimed the dancer had a “short-lived” alleged affair, and a source told PEOPLE  that “it was short-lived and it is over.” The insider also told the outlet that they are still together despite the “enormous mistake.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source explained. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

“They have not split and are trying to work things out,” another source told Page Six. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.” The outlet also claimed Benjamin had been seeing a 25-year-old climate activist.

On May 29, just days before the news of the alleged affair made its way across platforms, the spouses, who married in 2012, were seen hanging out and even sharing a kiss in Paris. Dark Waters director Todd Haynes was also with them and they looked content as they enjoyed dinner at Georges.

