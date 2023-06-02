Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Trying To ‘Keep Their Family Together’ After Reported Affair

Natalie Portman is extremely private about her marriage to Benjamin Millepied. But after a new report in French news outlet Voici claimed the ballet dancer embarked on a “short-lived” alleged affair, he’s reportedly scrambling to avert a marital crisis. “It was short-lived and it is over,” a source told PEOPLE in a Friday, June 2 report. Another insider told the outlet that they are still together following the “enormous mistake.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source explained. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.” A source close to the couple reportedly told Page Six, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.” The outlet also claimed Benjamin, 46, had been seeing a 25-year-old climate activist. HollywoodLife has reached out to Natalie’s reps, but they declined to comment.

Benjamin, a professional dancer, and The Professional star share two rarely seen kids — son Aleph, 11, and six -year-old daughter Amalia. They famously met while working together on The Black Swan, for which Natalie won an Academy Award. Benjamin, then a dancer for the world-famous New York City Ballet, was tapped to create the film’s choreography in 2009. The duo eventually married in a tightly guarded Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California, on August 4, 2012. Aleph joined the family in 2011, and Amalia in 2017.

In 2018, the now-41-year-old mom of two explained what she loved about the ballet star. “He knows how to make me look my best, work with my strengths and avoid the weaknesses, of which there are many,” the stunning actress told in 2018 while discussing her film Vox Lux, on which she again collaborated with her husband.

And when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2011, Benjamin was at the forefront of her speech. She all but dedicated the award to him. “[To] my beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life,” she said at the time.