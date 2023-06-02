Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Spotted Out Together Just Days Before Reports Of His Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are unfazed. In new photos you can see below, the Oscar winning actress and her ballet star husband were seen hanging out at Georges in Paris, France, on Monday, May 29 — just days before reports emerged of Benjamin’s alleged infidelity. In the pics, the 41-year-old mom of two wore a lovely pink dress and a pair of sunglasses while rubbing shoulders with Dark Waters director Todd Haynes. The Black Swan beauty appeared happy and relaxed, and nearby Benjamin appeared to be chatting with another patron.

Four days after they were seen at the shindig, French news outlet Voici reported that Benjamin, 46, had entered into an alleged extramarital affair. A report by Page Six followed, claiming the liaison was with a 25-year-old climate activist. A source for PEOPLE on Friday said Benjamin understood that his alleged mistake was “enormous.”

“It was short-lived and it is over,” the insider said for the June 2 report. And they told the outlet that Natalie and Benjamin are still together following the “enormous mistake.” “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source remarked. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

An insider for Page Six also said the couple are still together. “They have not split and are trying to work things out,” they said. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”HollywoodLife reached out to Natalie’s reps Friday, but they declined to comment.

The Thor: Love & Thunder actress is an almost universally hailed actress with a highly decorated career under her belt. She and Benjamin met in 2009 on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s weighty ballet drama The Black Swan. Teaching Natalie choreography for the film blossomed into something more, and in 2011, they welcomed their first child, Aleph, now 11. They married in 2012 in Big Sur, California, and in 2017, they welcomed their second child, daughter Amalia.

Natalie and Benjamin and their family reportedly split their time between Australia, Paris, and Los Angeles.