Natalie Portman & Husband Take Kids Aleph, 10, & Amalia, 5, On Rare Public Outing in Sydney

There’s nothing like grabbing a bite to eat while down under. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, made a rare public appearance with their young kids while in Australia.

It’s not every day that Natalie Portman takes the whole family out for an outing, so fans in Sydney were treated to such a sight on Thursday (Feb. 24). Natalie, 40, and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, escorted their two kids – son Aleph, 10, and 5-year-old daughter Amalia – to dinner at Sydney’s Coogee. In photos of the outing, Natalie kept it casual in a striped black and white t-shirt and high-waisted, oversized jeans that seemed to be in the chic spirit of the ’90s fashion revival. Benjamin, 44, also went for a comfortable look, opting for black pants, a black shirt, and a navy-blue jacket. The kids, Amalia in particular, brought the energy, with the young girl even striking a pose with her first raised triumphantly in the air.

Natalie has been enjoying an Australian holiday. The day before the dinner date, she hit the beach in Bronte, a suburb of Sydney. The Thor: Love and Thunder star, along with her hubby, attended a beachside birthday party. The two exchanged a kiss in between bites of cake. Later, Natalie appeared to hit the waters in a stylish two-piece swimsuit. She accessorized her look with a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, bringing a little bit of Hollywood to Australia.

Over the past few years, Natalie has split her time between Los Angeles and Australia, as The Professional star has been filming the newest installment in the Thor franchise. While Natalie’s Jane Foster was absent for Thor: Ragnarök, her character returns and – spoiler alert! – takes upon the Thor mantle, wielding the mighty Mjolnir to become the new Norse god of thunder. Marvel fans are eager to see what Jane’s return means for Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson, and a photo taken on the set indicates that this might not be the happiest of reunions.

This will mark the first cinematic appearance of a female-presenting Thor. The change mirrors one that happened in The Mighty Thor comic series, and Natalie is happy to be part of this historic moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” she said in a 2020 interview. Fans will see it for themselves when Thor: Love and Thunder hits the theatres in July.