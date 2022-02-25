See Pics

Natalie Portman & Husband Take Kids Aleph, 10, & Amalia, 5, On Rare Public Outing in Sydney

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Proud mother Natalie Portman hugs her son Aleph as she picks him up from a friend's house in LA. Aleph holds a FIFA 22 Xbox game while talking to the actress as she stops him for a hug on the way to the car. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801334_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Natalie Portman goes hiking with her son Aleph, their dog, and a friend, around the Los Feliz mountains. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

There’s nothing like grabbing a bite to eat while down under. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, made a rare public appearance with their young kids while in Australia.

It’s not every day that Natalie Portman takes the whole family out for an outing, so fans in Sydney were treated to such a sight on Thursday (Feb. 24). Natalie, 40, and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, escorted their two kids – son Aleph, 10, and 5-year-old daughter Amalia – to dinner at Sydney’s Coogee. In photos of the outing, Natalie kept it casual in a striped black and white t-shirt and high-waisted, oversized jeans that seemed to be in the chic spirit of the ’90s fashion revival. Benjamin, 44, also went for a comfortable look, opting for black pants, a black shirt, and a navy-blue jacket. The kids, Amalia in particular, brought the energy, with the young girl even striking a pose with her first raised triumphantly in the air.

Natalie has been enjoying an Australian holiday. The day before the dinner date, she hit the beach in Bronte, a suburb of Sydney. The Thor: Love and Thunder star, along with her hubby, attended a beachside birthday party. The two exchanged a kiss in between bites of cake. Later, Natalie appeared to hit the waters in a stylish two-piece swimsuit. She accessorized her look with a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, bringing a little bit of Hollywood to Australia.

Natalie Portman takes son Aleph and daughter Amalia out to Disneyland in August 2019.  (Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA)

Over the past few years, Natalie has split her time between Los Angeles and Australia, as The Professional star has been filming the newest installment in the Thor franchise. While Natalie’s Jane Foster was absent for Thor: Ragnarök, her character returns and – spoiler alert! – takes upon the Thor mantle, wielding the mighty Mjolnir to become the new Norse god of thunder. Marvel fans are eager to see what Jane’s return means for Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson, and a photo taken on the set indicates that this might not be the happiest of reunions.

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 16, 2022. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Luna Stephens,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA829193_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Natalie and her husband, Benjamin, at the 2020 Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

This will mark the first cinematic appearance of a female-presenting Thor. The change mirrors one that happened in The Mighty Thor comic series, and Natalie is happy to be part of this historic moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is,” she said in a 2020 interview. Fans will see it for themselves when Thor: Love and Thunder hits the theatres in July.