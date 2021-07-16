Natalie Portman Plays With Daughter Amalia, 4, At The Park In Australia — Cute Photos

Natalie Portman enjoyed the sunshine in Australia when she played with her daughter Amalia in the park!

Natalie Portman, 40, was enjoying her summer in Australia on July 15 when she took her adorable daughter, Amalia, 4, to the park. The mother-daughter-duo looked casual and cool as they played games and kicked a bouncy ball around. While both of them were wearing face masks considering there’s still a mandate in place there, they both looked fabulous. Natalie rocked an oversized T-shirt that said “I love Paris” paired with baggy grey Under Armour shorts and a pair of black sneakers. Meanwhile, Amalia looked super cute in a baggy hot pink ruffled romper with a pair of black cowboy boots and a pink baseball cap.

While Sydney is still under lockdown due to the Delta variant of covid, people are allowed to have a certain amount of time for outdoor activities. Natalie and her daughter took advantage of the fresh air and they looked to be having a blast while getting their exercise in.

Natalie has been filming in Australia for a few months and her outfits this summer has been super casual and stylish. Just a few months ago she was running errands when she put her toned legs on full display in a pair of Daisy Dukes styled with an oversized Ghostbusters T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. Aside from this look, she also chose to wear a pair of high-waisted distressed black denim shorts with a white T-shirt tucked in.