Jessica Alba’s Daughter Wears Blue Eye Shadow In Mom’s 15th Birthday Tribute: ‘So Proud’ Of You

Nothing says turning 15 like rocking bright-blue eye shadow on your mom’s birthday tribute post! While actress Jessica Alba, 42, was busy gushing over her mini-me, Honor Warren, on Jun. 7, the teen looked all grown up with her unique eye makeup. At the start of the video montage, Honor rocked a white lace corset top and completed her look with several face stickers. Many of the Fantastic Four star’s fans took to the comments to note how much Honor looks like her dad, Cash Warren, 44, who has been married to Jessica since 2008.

“15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it,” the mother-of-three began in her lengthy caption. “My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl.” Honor is notably Jessica and Cash’s eldest daughter, as Haven is 11 years old, meanwhile, their only son, Hayes, is five years old.

The Honest Company co-founder continued to pen a love letter to her sweet daughter, and added all the traits she admires about her. “Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things,” Jessica continued. “Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong.”

Later, many of Jessica’s 20.3 million followers took to the comments to gush over seeing Honor all grown up. “Papa’s beautiful copy,” one fan wrote, highlighting that she looks like Cash. Even the late Kobe Bryant‘s daughter, Natalia Bryant, made sure to wish Honor a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Honor!!!”, the 20-year-old quipped, while Vanessa Bryant, added, “Happy birthday, Honor!” A separate admirer couldn’t help but add how tall Honor is compared to her momma. “The moment you’re taller than your mom!”, the fan penned.

As previously mentioned, Jessica welcomed her eldest child in 2008, notably the same year that she and Cash got married. During a Jul. 2022 interview with Glamour UK, the brunette bombshell told the outlet that she and her spouse got married while she was pregnant with Honor. “We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!” she told the outlet last summer of her 2008 nuptials. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”