Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Nearly As Tall As Dad Cash Warren In New Family Photo

The 'Fantastic Four' actress and her family had a wonderful day together at Disneyland filled with laughs and quality time.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 10, 2023 9:28AM EST
View gallery
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner debuts a new holiday hairstyle while out shopping with her daughter Seraphina. The mother of three kept things chic in a knitted turtleneck sweater as she walked with her purchase in hand. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History" Red Carpet Event. 05 Dec 2022 Pictured: Dylan Michael Douglas and mother Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo credit: SamPayne@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba’s oldest child Honor is getting so tall! The actress’s 14-year-old daughter was taller than her mom, 41, and almost as tall as her dad Cash Warren, 44, in a series of photos that Jessica posted from a trip to Disneyland on Monday, January 9. The Sin City star showed what a wonderful time she had with her family on her Instagram.

The actress shared a variety of photos from the day at the “Happiest Place on Earth” showing her and Cash’s family and many other friends, having a blast at the park. In the first shot, Cash had his arm around Jessica, who rocked a gray jacket and black cap, as she had her arms around her son Hayes, 5, who held a Mickey Mouse-themed toy. Honor sported a green and black sweater and stood beside her dad and behind her sister Haven, 11. Some of the other shots that Jessica shared included a close-up selfie of herself and Honor with some stars on her forehead, and a family photo of all of them on a roller coaster together. She also had a sweet photo of herself with her daughters and her parents Cathy and Mark Alba. 

In the caption, Jessica revealed that the day in Disneyland was a birthday celebration for Hayes. “Celebrating our 5-year-old with the squad,” she wrote, with some celebratory emojis. “Love the mems we create [at] Disneyland with the whole fam and our besties.”

Jessica is seen out with Honor for a casual stroll. (Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock)

Besides being nearly as tall as her dad, Honor also looks so much like her mom. The actress regularly shares family photos, especially over the holidays, and her oldest daughter is the spitting image of her. When the family took a photo in matching pajamas for Christmas, Honor was almost her mom’s twin. Jessica has also commented on just how tall her “baby girl” has gotten over the years. Back in August, she shared a shot of Honor giving her a hug and almost towering over her. “I can’t believe she’s so tall,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad