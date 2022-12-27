Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Her Twin In Rare Family Christmas Photos

Jessica Alba and her family had a wonderful Christmas celebration. The actress, 41, shared a photo of herself with her husband Cash Warren, 43, and their three beautiful kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, on her Instagram on Christmas Day. The family all rocked matching pajamas, and her eldest daughter looked so much like her mom as they posed alongside each other.

The family all rocked red onesies with snowflakes and other Christmas-themed designs. Honor and Haven sat between their mom and dad as they sat in front of an outdoor fire. The Sin City actress had her dark hair parted down the middle, while Haven and Honor sported similar styles with their red and blonde-highlighted hair, respectively. Honor especially really looked like her mom did earlier in her career. Hayes looked so much like his dad with his black hair in a comb-over.

Jessica included a few different shots of the family, including one where they were all looking at the camera. In another shot, both parents were smiling at their kids, and it seemed like they were all laughing. The last shot showed all the kids enjoying some holiday treats. The girls had cups of hot chocolate, while Hayes held some S’mores. The Fantastic Four star also included a holiday greeting in her caption. “Merry christmas and happy holidays from our fam to yours,” she wrote. “Sending sooo much love and light!”

While Jessica rarely shows photos of her kids on social media, she does occasionally share glimpses of her family on the holidays. She shared that she was “most grateful” for her family in a sweet family photo on Thanksgiving, but a few days before, she also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of the whole family getting together for their Christmas card photo, where they also all sported matching green and white pajamas. The actress did share a sweet photo alongside her look-alike oldest daughter over the summer where she showed off that Honor was even taller than her, as they hugged.