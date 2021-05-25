Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren: Everything To Know About Their Marriage & Family

Learn more about Jessica Alba’s husband of more than 10 years, Cash Warren, and their three kiddos — Honor, Haven, and Hayes — with this comprehensive timeline.

Jessica Alba has managed to not only have a successful career in Hollywood, but also maintain a wonderful, private family life. The actress and entrepreneur, 40, has been married to Cash Warren, 42, for more than 10 years now, and together the couple have three beautiful children — daughter Honor, born in 2008, daughter Haven, born in 2011, and son Hayes, born in 2017! Learn more about Jessica’s family, her marriage to Cash, and so much more with this comprehensive timeline.

How Did Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Meet?

Jessica and Cash initially crossed paths while working on the 2005 film The Fantastic Four. Jessica played Sue Storm in the film adaptation of the comic book heroes’ story. Cash was working as an additional crew member on the film, and they started dating not long after. By 2008, the couple was engaged, and already expecting their first child together!

Married Life

Jessica and Cash tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008, just one month before their first daughter, Honor, was born. Throughout their marriage, Cash and Jessica have been so incredibly supportive of one another through their respective endeavors. Although they keep most details of their family life relatively private, they have gushed about one another on a few occasions!

For the couple’s 11-year anniversary, Cash took to Instagram and shared the sweetest tribute to his adoring wife, and even shared with fans how the two exchanged their wedding vows. “11 years ago…we were laying in bed having one of those amazing lazy mornings where we we’d do nothing. You were 9 months pregnant with Honor and we were so excited to meet her in the coming weeks. Not sure who thought of it first but the decision we made that day would forever change the course of our lives,” Cash wrote.

“We hopped up, got dressed and drove straight to the courthouse. Prior to that day, neither of us thought marriage was important…it felt outdated and we weren’t going to fall for an antiquated social construction. But something changed in us that morning.”

Cash admitted in his caption that the impromptu nuptials weren’t “the dream wedding you deserved, in fact, it was laughably awkward. Standing under an arch of dusty plastic flowers in the courthouse chapel, we held hands and said ‘I Do,'” Cash went on. “No friends or family in attendance…just you, me and the courthouse employee who served as our witness. We walked out holding hands, giggling with excitement and a touch of nervousness. I remember opening the car door for you and as you climbed in, calling you Mrs. Warren for the first time. 11 years and 3 kids later, we’re still learning, growing, giggling and loving…here’s to a lifetime of pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves and catching each other when we fall,” he concluded the caption. Now, how sweet is that!

Kids & Family

Together, Cash and Jessica have three youngsters together — daughter Haven, born in 2008, daughter Haven, born in 2011, and son Hayes, born in 2017. The trio has grown up right before fans’ eyes, with Jessica often sharing sweet photos of her little ones on Instagram. While the photos are always super cute, Jessica has admitted that sometimes she and Cash make an unintentional parenting faux pas or two! Recently, the actress opened up about one such moment.

“It was the worst,” Jessica said in a recent episode of her YouTube series Getting Honest. In the episode, Jessica opened up about her eldest daughter walking in on Jessica and Cash having sex! “We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her,'” Jessica shared.

“I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her,” Jessica said, referencing her sister-in-law and her kiddos’ aunt, whom Haven immediately got in touch with. “She went right in and told everyone,” Jessica went on. “I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking.’ Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson,” Cash said.

Clearly, Cash and Jessica are a total team when it comes to parenting. “I think I’m the good cop, but it depends,” Cash told Us Weekly in December 2018. “I think that we both have pretty high standards and we expect a lot out of our kids and we’re both pretty disciplined in that approach to making sure that they are good kids that are gonna grow up to be good people.” Cash described Jessica as “so loving,” too, and assured fans that they switch duties of being the disciplinary and the more lenient parent from time to time. “I think we trade off good cop, bad cop.”

5 Facts About Cash Warren

1) Cash is the son of a famous actor

Cash Warren is the son of Michael Warren! The actor, 75, is best known for his role as Officer Bobby Hill on the lauded NBC drama series Hill Street Blues. He’s also starred on TV series like Soul Food, The White Shadow, and the CBS series City of Angels. Prior to making the switch to acting, Michael was a college basketball star for UCLA.

2) Cash is a producer working predominantly in TV.

After working miscellaneous roles for film and TV at the start of his career, Cash transition into producing. He has credits with Rising Son: The Legend of Skateboarder Christian Hosoi, the series Being Terry Kennedy, as well as Keswanis: A Most Modern Family. The latter title was Cash’s last producing credit, which came in 2015.

3) Cash attended an Ivy League School.

Cash is a graduate of Yale University. He graduated in 2001, and studded a subject that might be a bit surprising, especially considering how his career trajectory has unfolded. Cash graduated with a degree in Political Science, according to his LinkedIn account.

4) Cash coaches his daughter’s soccer team.

As if he couldn’t be a better #GirlDad, Cash has been a dedicated coach for his daughter, Haven’s, soccer team. On November 25, 2019, the father-of-three took to Instagram to share how proud he was of his daughter and her team for their latest victory! “Just in case you were wondering, Haven’s soccer team, The Pink Tigers, won the AYSO Girls U9 championship this weekend! Thrilling victory in double overtime. Super proud Dad/Coach.

PS – Still wearing my medallion…fact,” he captioned the photo, which you can see above.

5) Cash founded his own sock company!

Actually, what started out as a sock company has grown into basic attire for millions! Cash founded Pair of Thieves in 2012 with two of his pals, and the company has seriously grown. Cash often uses her personal Instagram to highlight Nation Sock Day, and more fun occasions to build on the company’s brand. Talk about cool and comfy work!