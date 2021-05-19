Jessica Alba ‘Started Crying’ After Her Daughter, 9, Walked In On Her & Husband Cash Having Sex

Jessica Alba reveals why she ‘started crying’ after her youngest daughter walked in on her and husband Cash Warren between the sheets!

Jessica Alba, 40, “started crying” when her daughter Haven walked in on her and husband Cash Warren having sex. The Honest Company founder recalled the moment her nine-year-old didn’t knock and headed into her parent’s bedroom unannounced, before calling her sister-in-law, Koa.

In a new episode of the Golden Globe nominee’s YouTube show Getting Honest, Jessica and Cash recalled the awkward moment with fellow parents Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman. “It was the worst,” the Fantastic Four actor said. “We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’ ”

Jessica, who is also the mother to her daughter Honor, 12, and son Hayes, 3, said, “I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone.” Cash added, “I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking.’ Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

Jessica and Cash are clearly doing well after the loved up couple met while filming Fantastic Four in 2004. They announced their engagement in 2007 and quietly married in May 2008 at the Beverly Hills courthouse with no guests in attendance.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-three recently explained why she made the decision to step back from acting after welcoming her first child, Honor, in 2008. In a recent interview, she credited motherhood saying, “I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really freaking hard to be happy when you don’t have your health. That’s really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career. I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care about it the same way.”