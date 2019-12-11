Lamar Odom & Fiancee Sabrina Parr Stopped Having Sex: Why They’re Now Abstaining Until Their Wedding

Lamar Odom’s new fiancee Sabrina Parr EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about how she and her future husband are doing things differently when it comes to preparing for their marriage, including abstaining from sex, and why.

Sabrina Parr is gearing up to marry the love of her life, Lamar Odom, 40, in the future and the couple is doing everything within their power to make sure it lasts, including holding back on a sex life! The gorgeous bride-to-be EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife on Dec. 10 and revealed that the main reason they made the decision to abstain from being physically intimate until they are husband and wife is because of Lamar’s past struggles with addiction.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY said. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. And obviously he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

“And I also explained to Lamar how it honors your woman when you don’t touch her, and when you wait, and God repays you for that,” she continued. “And so, I wasn’t going to force him either way because it’s his own relationship with God and I don’t want… He’s very new in being saved, so I didn’t want him to develop opinions based on what I am doing or am not doing.”

Sabrina went on to reveal that when it all came down to it, Lamar was the one to admit he wanted to wait to have sex until they are married. “I allowed him to make a decision. But I said, ‘Whatever decision you make, let me know.’ And he really made the decision to not have sex with me until we get married, which is kind of why he wants to rush the marriage,” she explained. “But I’m just in no rush. So, he’s doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he’s never had to abstain from sex before. I don’t think he’s ever considered it.”

Sabrina also seemed to inspire Lamar’s ultimate decision and he made sure to tell her. “One thing he told me was, the way I respect myself and the standards that I have, they’re very intriguing to him,” she said. “So, it makes him want to honor me in that way. So, so far so good. Since we’ve been engaged, since before we’ve gotten engaged we have been holding on strong, and the object is to do other things in place of sex. And what he’s seeing is without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

Although the sex before marriage decision is one they’re sticking to, Sabrina admitted it’s not always easy and there are times she doubts they’ll be able to get through it. “The more I think about it, I try not to think about it. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, we’re not going to make it,'” she said. “But I don’t know, I think people would just be surprised to know Lamar’s and my relationship is really different. It’s just more than just we’re in love, let’s shoot pictures, and let’s go to the movies. It’s really got a lot of substance and we get a lot done. And we’re very busy with each other, we’re not just laid up cuddling. So there’s a lot of things that we do that doesn’t even create an environment for sex.”

Sabrina and Lamar announced their happy engagement with an Instagram photo on Nov. 11 after dating for just four months before that. They have yet to set a wedding date.