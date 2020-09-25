Watch
Jessica Alba, 39, Looks Identical To Teenage Daughter Honor, 12, During Sweet Bonding Video

Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor nearly towered over her in a cute new video of them together!

Jessica Alba, 39, and her lookalike daughter Honor, 12, (who she shares with husband Cash Warren, 41) bonded in a video posted on the Blue Crush star’s YouTube page on September 24. The duo honed in on their craftier sides as they expertly put together a D.I.Y teacher gift basket, which was perfectly timed given that she and millions of other kids have just returned to school. Jessica is going to have to start wearing high heels soon as Honor was almost as tall as her during the footage where the doting mother also promoted her products from The Honest Company.

They both rocked very different styles during the clip, with Honor sporting a tie dye shirt with her locks cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Jessica, meanwhile, dazzled in a stunning strapless dress that fit her body to perfection. Fashion aside, both mother and daughter appeared to be having a blast as they assembled the items for their neat gift basket. “You look like sisters!!!!,” one wrote in the comments section . “You age like a wine Jessica. Nowadays kids grow up so fast.”

Jessica’s talents go beyond crafting as she’s also an incredible dancer! She showed off her amazing moves while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. They each tried to perfect a bunch of buzzworthy TikTok challenges where the mother-of-three put her enviable figure on display in a midriff-baring purple outfit.
Dancing appears to run in the family as Jessica posted a cute video with her younger daughter Haven, 9, breaking it down in front of her impressive shoe closet. They choreographed the short routine to perfection where her little one made the cutest of faces throughout.
They are far from the only family members who have put their slick moves on display on TikTok. Others include Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa & Antonia Gorga as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her eldest child Mason (who she shares with ex Scott Disick).