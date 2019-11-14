Jessica Alba’s Hair Makeover: Debuts New Short Lob — Before & After Pics

Jessica Alba chopped off all her hair & debuted a brand new bob hairstyle when she arrived at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 9.

For the longest time, Jessica Alba, 38, has been rocking the same long hair which she usually keeps down in curls, however, she completely shocked us when she chopped it all off! The actress attended the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles on Nov. 9 when she debuted her shoulder-length new cut, which was pin-straight and flipped up at the ends. Jessica’s new lob was cut by hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who parted her hair in the middle and added a gorgeous silver headband completely decorated with pearls. The actress styled her new haircut with a stunning skintight metallic silver beaded Ralph & Russo dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage and a feather-trimmed skirt.

Jessica absolutely slayed her new hairstyle and we are seriously loving the new length on her. Jessica isn’t the only celebrity who has been switching up their look recently, in fact, tons of stars have been trying out different looks this season. Aside from Jessica, Emma Roberts, 28, just debuted a new look when she ditched her dark brown hair and officially went back to blonde, done by Nine Zero One, in West Hollywood on November 13.

Aside from Jessica and Emma, Jennifer Lopez, 50, just debuted a new short blonde haircut on Instagram on Nov. 11, done by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and Billie Eilish, 17, rocked a new black and neon green mullet hairstyle at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Simone Biles, 22, who has had shoulder-length hair for years, debuted brand new waist-length hair on Instagram on Nov. 8, rocking two ponytail pigtails that were french braided at her scalp.

