Jessica Alba Rings Nasdaq Bell Alongside Her Kids As The Honest Company Raises $412 Million

Jessica Alba looked gorgeous in a dark green suit while making an appearance in the Big Apple with her husband Cash Warren & three kids.

Jessica Alba, 40, made it a family affair when she went to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on the morning of May 5! The actress posed for pics alongside her husband Cash Warren, 42, and their three children, Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3, as she showed off a flattering emerald green blazer over a cream colored top and matching emerald green pants. She also had her long wavy locks down with some hanging over one side of her shoulder as she flashed a lot of smiles for the cameras.

The ringing of the bell comes at the same time she announced her brand The Honest Company was officially going public after raising a whopping $412 million IPO. Her loving and supporting family members were also dressed in various shades of green, which was most likely in honor of the company’s ethnical approach to “green living.” Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman also attended the event to welcome The Honest Company and celebrate its public market debut.

In addition to showing up at Nasdaq, Jessica took to TikTok to share the good news about The Honest Company with her followers by posting a video of herself getting ready for the big day. The video included clips of her getting out of bed, making coffee, taking a shower, doing her makeup, and eventually celebrating at the Nasdaq headquarters with claps, cheers, and confetti.

“Today was a pretty epic #morningroutine -it is an honor to be ringing the bell 🔔 , surrounded by my team and family -this has been 9 years in the making. Deep gratitude to our Honest community for helping us get here today. We are just getting started and I’m thrilled to start this next chapter with all of you. @nasdaq #HNST #thehonestcompany #nasdaq #honestIPO @honest_beauty @honest,” she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post that shared the TikTok video.

The Honest Company launched in 2012 and “has been dedicated to providing thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty care, baby care and household products which can be found online and in over 32,00 retail locations across the United States and Europe,” Jessica said at the event.

“This is a monumental day for Honest as we officially become a public company,” she added. “Now, more than ever, health and wellness have taken center stage. Looking back on 2020, I think we can all agree that in order to thrive, you need your health.”

“I believe it is our responsibility to leave the world better than when we found it,” she continued. “That’s why, since day one, as a woman of color it has been my goal to build a diverse, inclusive and ethical company based on the values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose in all that we do. A business that cares about all people and the planet.”

The Honest Company’s initial public offering was at $16 per share and sold 25.8 million shares, helping to raise the $412.8 million and giving it a value of $1.44 billion.