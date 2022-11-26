Jessica Alba’s Kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, & Hayes, 4, Are So Cute In Thanksgiving Photo With Dad Cash Warren

Jessica Alba had a fun family affair on Thanksgiving! The Dark Angel actress took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to share an epic snap of her handsome husband Cash Warren and their gorgeous brood: daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Dressed to the nines, the group was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other in the cute snap captioned, “The most grateful for my mains…”

Jessica rocked a sassy black dress featuring cut outs as she leaned towards her girls for the photo. Haven and Honor rocked black dresses as well, with their baby brother in a cute alligator shirt. Cash, meanwhile, kept the black theme going in a dark shirt and matching pants.

Jessica recently proved she is the ultimate doting mom with her Instagram gushes over her two girls. In June, she wished Honor a happy birthday with a sweet tribute. “I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

Just three days prior, Jessica penned a sweet tribute to Haven who was graduating from elementary school. “I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven!” Jessica began the heartfelt message. “I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!!! You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work.”

Family is obviously on the top of the list for priorities for the Hollywood star. And Jessica and Cash are never short on paying tribute to their three beautiful girls… nor themselves! In May, the couple celebrated 14 years of marriage! “18 years of life 14 years of marriage – through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other,” Jessica captioned a sensational photo album of the cute couple. “Can’t think of anyone else I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe.”