Jessica Alba Hugs Daughter Honor, 14, In Sweet Photo: ‘Can’t Believe She’s So Tall’

“Just Me [and] my … baby girl,” Jessica Alba captioned her Aug. 3 Instagram post. In the picture, Jessica, 41, stands next to her and husband Cash Warren’s daughter, Honor. Or, more specifically, Honor, 14, towers over the Honest Company co-founder while giving her mother a hug. Jessica, with one arm, hugs her girl back while smiling brightly. Both the teen and the Sin City actress wear linen outfits in the photo, with Honor sporting a midi-length dress while Jessica opted for pants, a blazer, and a bra-top. “I can’t believe she’s so tall,” Jessica added in her comment, and neither could her followers.

“@jessicaalba remember me holding up her whole rollerskating at Rockefeller Plaza,” asked designer Humberto Leon. “omg Jess, she is taller than you,” added celebrity makeup guru Monika Blunder. “OMG she is gorgeous,” added actress Fernanda Romero. “How did she get so grown up?!” asked celeb hair and beauty stylist Sunnie Brook. Others said Honor looked like Cash, 43, while others basked in the glow of their love. “I love how she has her arms wrapped around her mom. you can tell she loves her.”

This post comes weeks after Jessica and Cash took Honor and her siblings – 4-year-old Hayes and 10-year-old Haven – on vacation in Italy. Jessica joined her husband, son, and two daughters aboard a yacht wearing a black bikini. The family relaxed while out on the Italian waters, chatting and sunbathing.

Jessica and Cash also share a son, Hayes, 4, and a 10-year-old daughter named Haven. Jessica reflected on motherhood when Honor turned 14 in June. “My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years!” she in the caption of an Instagram slideshow of Honor through the years. “Where did the time go!? It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love. I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

“I’m honored [that] you chose me to be your mama – you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14,” added Alba.