Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Taller Than Her In Rare New Family Photos From Hawaii

Jessica Alba, 41, showed off her growing kids, in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared photos from her recent family vacation in Hawaii and they included her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5. Honor really stood out in the epic photos, since she towered over her mom in height.
The entire brood was dressed in stylish outfits that were perfect for the warm Hawaii weather. Jessica’s included a long sleeveless red dress and Honor wore a long short-sleeved blue dress with a floral pattern. Cash wore a black T-shirt and shorts, and Haven rocked a dark blue patterned short-sleeved dress. Hayes topped off the fashion in a white and black plaid shirt over a white T-shirt and blue shorts.
“island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴🥰,” Jessica wrote in the caption for the post. Her fans were quick to comment and most of them loved the photos. “Such a beautiful family,” one fan wrote, while another called all of them “cuties.” A third mentioned that Jessica looks like a “sister” instead of a mother, and many more left heart-eyed emojis.
Before Jessica shared her latest family photos, Honor made headlines for looking almost as tall as her dad in a different photo back in Jan. The family was visiting Disneyland, in the snapshots, which Jessica posted, and the teen wore a dark blue and green striped sweater as she smiled and posed with her loved ones. She also got attention for looking like her mom’s twin.
When Jessica isn’t busy posting photos of her family, she’s posting other fun things, like her spring break skincare routine. She recently shared a video that showed her using one of her Honest Beauty products for a “makeup free vibe.” She added that the product was also good for “prepping my skin for glam” and inspired a lot of her followers to try the facial cream.