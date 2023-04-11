Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Taller Than Her In Rare New Family Photos From Hawaii

Jessica Alba spent some 'island time' with oldest daughter as well as her husband Cash Warren and younger kids, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5, in the cute new snapshots.



April 11, 2023 9:18PM EDT

Jessica Alba, Haven Warren Warren, Honor Marie Jessica Alba and Family at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2017 Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Marie at the Los Angeles International Airport
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba enjoys a sunset walk down Spanish Steps with husband Cash Warren, their sons Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and a group of friends before heading to Zuma restaurant for dinner. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 15 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA878442_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sabaudia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Out in the Italian sunshine, the American Actress Jessica Alba takes in the rays as she takes to the waters on a boat during her family holiday in the coastal town of Sabaudia, Italy.Pictured: Jessica AlbaBACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Jessica Alba, 41, showed off her growing kids, in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared photos from her recent family vacation in Hawaii and they included her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5. Honor really stood out in the epic photos, since she towered over her mom in height.

The entire brood was dressed in stylish outfits that were perfect for the warm Hawaii weather. Jessica’s included a long sleeveless red dress and Honor wore a long short-sleeved blue dress with a floral pattern. Cash wore a black T-shirt and shorts, and Haven rocked a dark blue patterned short-sleeved dress. Hayes topped off the fashion in a white and black plaid shirt over a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

“island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴🥰,” Jessica wrote in the caption for the post. Her fans were quick to comment and most of them loved the photos. “Such a beautiful family,” one fan wrote, while another called all of them “cuties.” A third mentioned that Jessica looks like a “sister” instead of a mother, and many more left heart-eyed emojis.

Jessica Alba, Honor Warren
Jessica and Honor during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Before Jessica shared her latest family photos, Honor made headlines for looking almost as tall as her dad in a different photo back in Jan. The family was visiting Disneyland, in the snapshots, which Jessica posted, and the teen wore a dark blue and green striped sweater as she smiled and posed with her loved ones. She also got attention for looking like her mom’s twin.

When Jessica isn’t busy posting photos of her family, she’s posting other fun things, like her spring break skincare routine. She recently shared a video that showed her using one of her Honest Beauty products for a “makeup free vibe.” She added that the product was also good for “prepping my skin for glam” and inspired a lot of her followers to try the facial cream.

