Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Taller Than Her In Rare New Family Photos From Hawaii

Jessica Alba, 41, showed off her growing kids, in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared photos from her recent family vacation in Hawaii and they included her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5. Honor really stood out in the epic photos, since she towered over her mom in height.

The entire brood was dressed in stylish outfits that were perfect for the warm Hawaii weather. Jessica’s included a long sleeveless red dress and Honor wore a long short-sleeved blue dress with a floral pattern. Cash wore a black T-shirt and shorts, and Haven rocked a dark blue patterned short-sleeved dress. Hayes topped off the fashion in a white and black plaid shirt over a white T-shirt and blue shorts.