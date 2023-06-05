Princess Eugenie Gives Birth & Welcomes Her 2nd Child With Jack Brooksbank: Photos

It’s a happy time for Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack Brooksbank, 37, who just welcomed their second child. Eugenie shared the news on June 5 that her son August Philip Hawke, 2, is now a big brother to Ernest George Ronnie, who was born on May 30. Eugenie took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of her newborn baby, followed by a second picture of August touching his baby brother’s head.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” Eugenie wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.” Eugenie finished her caption with several red and blue heart emojis.

Eugenie announced her second pregnancy back in January. She posted an Instagram photo of August hugging and kissing her pregnant stomach. Alongside the image, which was taken by Jack, Eugenie wrote, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.” The couple also shared the pregnancy news in a statement from Buckingham Palace that read, “The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Eugenie is the daughter of the controversial Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She’s cousins to Prince Harry and Prince William, and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie attended her uncle King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6 and wore an elegant navy dress that didn’t show much of her baby bump. Eugenie is currently 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Eugenie and Jack met in 2011, while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland. They were introduced by mutual friends and dated for seven years before Jack proposed while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua. The royal nuptials took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Oct. 2018. The guest list included Eugenie’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Over two years after the wedding, Eugenie and Jack became parents when their son August was born in Feb. 2021.