Princess Eugenie Gives Birth & Welcomes Her 2nd Child With Jack Brooksbank: Photos

Princess Eugenie's a mom of two! The British royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their new son, Ernest, on June 5.

June 5, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Princess Eugenie baby. File photo dated 12/10/18 of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. Buckingham Palace said that the couple are "very pleased" to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. Issue date: Friday October 12, 2018. It was announced in a tweet by the Royal Family account, which added: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news". See PA story ROYAL Eugenie. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:55694897 (Press Association via AP Images)
Princess Eugenie National Service of Thanksgiving, St Paul's Cathedral, London, UK - 03 Jun 2022
Princess Eugenie of York, centre,August Brooksbank and Jack Brooksbank, watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 05 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It’s a happy time for Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack Brooksbank, 37, who just welcomed their second child. Eugenie shared the news on June 5 that her son August Philip Hawke, 2, is now a big brother to Ernest George Ronnie, who was born on May 30. Eugenie took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of her newborn baby, followed by a second picture of August touching his baby brother’s head.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” Eugenie wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.” Eugenie finished her caption with several red and blue heart emojis.

Eugenie announced her second pregnancy back in January. She posted an Instagram photo of August hugging and kissing her pregnant stomach. Alongside the image, which was taken by Jack, Eugenie wrote, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.” The couple also shared the pregnancy news in a statement from Buckingham Palace that read, “The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Princess Eugenie (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Eugenie is the daughter of the controversial Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She’s cousins to Prince Harry and Prince William, and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie attended her uncle King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6 and wore an elegant navy dress that didn’t show much of her baby bump. Eugenie is currently 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie and her husband (Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Eugenie and Jack met in 2011, while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland. They were introduced by mutual friends and dated for seven years before Jack proposed while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua. The royal nuptials took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Oct. 2018. The guest list included Eugenie’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Over two years after the wedding, Eugenie and Jack became parents when their son August was born in Feb. 2021.

